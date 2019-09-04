Indoor Ag-Con Las Vegas Announces Dates, Location For 2020 Edition

Indoor Ag-Con Heads to Wynn Las Vegas for May 18-20, 2020 Edition

8th Annual Edition Heads To Wynn Las Vegas,May 18-20,2020,With Expanded Show Floor,Educational Offerings, Networking Events For Indoor|Vertical Farm Industry

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indoor Ag-Con , the premier event covering the technology of growing crops in indoor systems using hydroponic, aeroponic and aquaponic techniques, heads to Wynn Las Vegas from May 18-20, 2020 for its 8th annual edition in Las Vegas, NV. From an expanded exhibition floor, new educational tracks and networking events to other new show features and displays, the 2020 edition will be a showplace for robotics, automation, AI, breaking technology trends and product innovation."Whether industry members are just starting out, scaling up, buying from or selling to indoor|vertical farms, our 2020 edition’s enhanced programming and new show floor features will offer even more opportunities to connect all agriculture supply chain stakeholders,” says Nancy Hallberg, co-owner of Indoor Ag-Con LLC along with other event industry veterans Brian Sullivan and Kris Sieradzki.2020 Show highlights include:NEW LOCATION: WYNN LAS VEGASTo deliver a top-quality meeting experience for its attendees, Indoor Ag-Con heads to Wynn Las Vegas for 2020. Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and was once again named the best resort in Nevada on Condé Nast Traveler’s 2019 “Gold List,” a title received for the 12th time.THREE IN- DEPTH EDUCATIONAL TRACKS| BUSINESS, SCIENCE, CANNABIS | HEMPIn direct response to feedback from 2019 attendees, show management will be zeroing in on three core tracks for 2020 --- Business, Science and Cannabis | Hemp. The 2020 Conference will bring together 40+ industry-leading speakers to cover timely issues; growth and development strategies for all levels and types of indoor farming businesses; latest developments and innovations through keynote presentations, sessions and panel discussions in each of the 3 areas.EXPANDED EXHIBIT FLOOR & NETWORKING OPPORTUNITIESAn expanded exhibition floor will showcase the latest innovations including some of the biggest names in the industry and emerging leaders across all sectors, including business/financial services, industry associations, government agencies and manufacturers/suppliers. Exhibitors will include business services; chemical pumps; climate control systems; complete indoor growing systems; equipment & accessories; financial services; fertilizers; government agencies; greenhouses; growing products; heating systems; hydroponic pots; insurance providers; irrigation equipment; IT solutions lighting solutions; nutrient products; propagation systems; substrates; tools; vertical farming solutions and much more.Attendees will also have even more networking opportunities with daily continental breakfast, coffee break and luncheon sessions, evening receptions, round tables and more.QUICK FACTS:WHEN: Monday, May 18 – Wednesday, May 20, 2020 (Exhibits Open May 18-19)WHERE: Wynn Las Vegas , 3131 Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89101INFO: For information on exhibiting or attending visit www.indoor.ag or email hello@indoor.agABOUT INDOOR AG-CON LLCFounded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con has grown into the premier event in indoor agriculture, the practice of growing crops in indoor systems, using hydroponic, aquaponic and aeroponic techniques. Its events in Las Vegas and Singapore are tech-focused and crop-agnostic, covering produce, legal cannabis |hemp, alternate protein and non-food crops. In December 2018, three event industry professionals – Nancy Hallberg, Kris Sieradzki and Brian Sullivan – purchased Indoor Ag-Con LLC from Newbean Capital, so setting the stage for further expansion of the events globally. More information: https://indoor.ag



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.