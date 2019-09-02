Join pioneering industry leaders at the inaugural Disruptive Technologies in Pharma conference 2020!

SMi Reports: Renowned industry experts to present on Disruptive Technologies in Pharma conference taking place in January 2020.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group presents the inaugural Disruptive Technologies in Pharma conference on the 20 – 21 January 2020 with industry leading speaker, Karl Hess, Managing Director, OnDigitalHealth Consulting as the Chairman for the event. Bringing together pioneering industry leaders the event will explore the latest opportunities within artificial intelligence , machine learning, IoT, digital therapeutics, eHealth and blockchain. The effect of these technologies on the industry will be discussed from highlighting the challenges of implementation onto how to overcome them.Industry case studies will reveal personal experiences and strategies to approaching digitalisation, providing a benchmark for practice and improving understanding of forecasts until 2020.Other featured speakers include:• Joseph Dalton, Global Lead Digital Health Solutions and Medical Outcomes, Novartis on ‘What is driving the Digital Transformation of the Pharma Industry?’• Dr Andrew Bate, Senior Director, Analytics Team Lead, Pfizer on ‘AI-driven Utilisation of Real-World Evidence for R&D’• Jessica Shull, European Lead, Digital Therapeutics Alliance on ‘What is required for a DTx product to be successful?’• Bhushan Bonde, Head of IT - Early Solution Innovation Development, UCB on ‘Enabling AI Driven Drug Discovery with Cutting Edge ‘Disruptive’ Platform’• Mark Campbell, Freelance regulatory expert, former NICE on ‘International Insight into Standards for Seamless Adoption of Prescription Digital Therapeutics’• Vladimir Anisimov, Principal Data Scientist, Amgen on ‘Innovative AI technologies for Predicting Patient Enrolment and Optimal Forecasting of Clinical Trial’s Operation’Highlights of the event:• Novartis discusses the digital transformation approach utilising artificial intelligence, virtual reality and analyses the forces driving the convergence of PharmaTec• Pfizer explores AI-enabled real-world evidence platforms for structured data collection and analysis• Insight into the potential of Digital Therapeutics to enhance patient centricity in pharma• International insight from former NICE about the regulatory standards surrounding emerging technologies, with special focus on overcoming challenges of implementationView the full agenda and speaker line-up online at www.disruptivetech-pharma.com/PR1EIN Disruptive Technologies in Pharma20th – 21st January 2020London, UK--- ENDS –Contact Information:For media enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164For delegate enquiries contact Neill HowardAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



