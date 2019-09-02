IT Governance releases new GDPR compliance guide

IT Governance, the global cybersecurity experts

ELY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Governance, the leading provider of cyber risk and privacy management solutions, has released a new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance guide.

7 Steps to Highly Effective GDPR Compliance has been designed to give those initiating a GDPR compliance project or already on their compliance journey step-by-step advice on how to implement the GDPR and achieve regulatory compliance.

Alan Calder, founder and executive chairman of IT Governance, said: “It’s been more than a year since the GDPR came into force and personal data breaches have been on the rise worldwide. The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) will show some leniency to organisations that have taken the appropriate steps and measures to demonstrate compliance with the Regulation. The efforts made to comply can help organisations prepare for, prevent and respond to data beaches appropriately and minimise risks to their operations.”

This free guide draws on IT Governance’s first-hand experience helping organisations comply with the GDPR and breaks down the complexities of the Regulation into seven simple yet effective measures to improve compliance.

It provides guidance on how to assess your current compliance status, identify and minimise risks, educate and empower employees to make better security decisions, implement data protection impact assessments (DPIAs), manage and respond to data subject access requests (DSARs), and maintain ongoing effective compliance.

To download ‘7 Steps to Highly Effective GDPR Compliance’, please click here.

IT Governance provides complete cyber risk and privacy management solutions tailored to each organisation’s needs and demands. This includes training courses, documentation toolkits, consultancy, compliance software and more.

For more information about IT Governance’s GDPR compliance solutions, visit the website, email servicecentre@itgovernance.co.uk or call +44 (0)333 800 7000.

- Ends -



NOTES TO EDITORS

IT Governance Ltd is the single-source provider of books, tools, training and consultancy for IT governance, risk management and compliance. It is a leading authority on data security and IT governance for business and the public sector. IT Governance is ‘non-geek’, approaching IT issues from a non-technology background and talking to management in its own language. Its customer base spans Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Asia. More information is available at www.itgovernance.co.uk.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.