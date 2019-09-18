How to Avoid Danger of Online Dating? Elite Connections Is Favorite New Solution

Elite Connections CEO Sherri Murphy with Dr. Phil (Telephone: 310-870-7463)

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, US, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A young man said he was "deleting Tinder," after getting the exact identical response to one of his posts from two completely different women, he reportedly stated, as noted recently on Fox News. Such stories are not new to online dating agencies, where many users feel the apps or sites are fake, have fake users, or simply don't work. Elite Connections is the favorite new solution to avoiding that mystery and danger of online dating.

As seen on Dr. Phil, Google News, Yahoo, ABC News, NBC News, and more, and with branch offices throughout numerous countries, and across the United States; Elite Connections is one of the leading matchmaker agencies in the world. From their Annual Party with a Purpose fundraiser; helping homeless youth in Los Angeles, to bringing lasting love to clients around the world, Elite Connections serves their community with gratitude, help, and love.

Shockingly, countless singles have discovered that many online-dating sites are no better than certain so-called online-review sites, where many of the people posting are fake, and information is false; just a racket to try take people's money. Such sites are littered with broken bank-accounts, and broken-hearts, where their dream-date turned out to be like that proverbial 500-pound-gorilla at some cubicle in a far-off country.

At Elite Connections however, every man and woman are hand-picked for each client, met in person, and professionally screened for clients' safety and peace of mind. For women as well as men, Elite Connections clients often like to brag about their matchmaker; a status symbol. Since Elite Connections International matchmaking team meets beautiful, accomplished, single women who desire the luxury of meeting men that share their interests, without having to navigate awkward blind dates or friend set-ups, they also find a rare trust and friendship in their Elite Connections matchmaker.

Such discerning women who refuse to rely on unfiltered online sites or apps to find their match, say they are either too high-profile, or just too tired of dealing with men that lie about who they are. Many discovered that working with a professional matchmaker is the ideal way to go, and with Elite Connections, their dream-date happens.

Also specializing in recruiting some of the prettiest single women in the world, Elite Connections forges meaningful relationships that are founded in their expert understanding of compatibility and love. "We are dedicated to seeking matches that make sense with insightful guidance and personal coaching every step of the way," Sherri Murphy states.

Tammi, Sherri’s daughter, also works one-on-one with all her VIP members. With a degree in Psychology from CSUCI, she enjoys working with her mother as a professional matchmaker. With her education, Elite's clients know Tammi is their go-to resource for expert relationship advice. Tammi’s dedication to her clients make her a highly sought-after matchmaker; having been featured as the go-to relationship expert as seen on OWN, TLC, Bravo, and Fox, as well as in numerous magazines and on radio.

Sherri Murphy states, "Elite Connections makes dating safer, and easy, proving to be the better alternative than blind-date websites that may not screen their users." She adds, "Our team of matchmakers screen and interview in a way that authenticates prospects, where online agencies and apps clearly cannot. Elite Connections serves all; from the girl-next-door, to the single mother, or even the successful, single bachelor. We meet all your matches in person, so you are meeting and dating the kind of person that makes sense. You have a team of experienced, professional matchmakers who are here to guide the way to that special person your heart longs for."

Working with successful celebrities, physicians, attorneys, teacher's business owners, and executives among more, Elite Connections believe there is someone for everyone, and admit they take pride in their ability to match attractive, intelligent single women with eligible high-caliber men. Whether a person is looking for dates, a long-term partner or wife, or just someone special to enjoy quality time with, Elite Connections says they enjoy enriching the lives of their clients with matchmaking services like no other can.

Proving to be the better, safer alternative to blind date websites that do not even meet or screen their users, Elite Connections has become the favorite new solution to avoiding the mystery and danger of online dating. Hand-picking every client and date, Elite Connections meets everyone in person, finding each client the very best fit. With this attention to detail and care, it is not that surprising that Elite Connections International have remarkably been in business for over twenty-five years. As such, their top matchmakers know the in's and out's of dating. As seen on Dr. Phil, Fox News, ABC News Google News, Yahoo, and more, the mother and daughter matchmaking team of Elite Connections regularly speak in the news about how to find love, and about the mistakes that many singles often make.

History of Elite Connections

CEO Sherri Murphy founded Elite Connections International over twenty-five years ago, creating one of the world’s premiere matchmaking agencies. With an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, she shares a myriad of testimonials of happy couples and even successful marriages that she and her team have helped create. Sherri founded Elite Connections in Los Angeles in 1994 after she met her husband through a matchmaker, seeing a need for a safe, effective way for successful and commitment-minded singles to meet each-other.

Winning the "Most Dynamic Women in LA Award," and at the top of her field year after year, some would slow down. Not Elite Connections CEO Sherri Murphy. "Sherri works even when she is on vacation," a friend confesses. "She loves her work and is obsessed with helping her clients find their significant other and making people happy. And that's exactly why she is the best out there at what she does."

