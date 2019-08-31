When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 30, 2019 FDA Publish Date: August 30, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Milk Company Name: Hiland Dairy Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Concerns the products may contain milk that could affect those individuals that have sensitivity to dairy milk allergens

CHANDLER, Okla. — Hiland Dairy is announcing a voluntary recall of one-half gallon (64-ounce) and pint (12-ounce) lemonade that is produced at the Chandler, Oklahoma facility, over concerns the products may contain milk that could affect those individuals that have sensitivity to dairy milk allergens. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to dairy milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported at this time.

The affected products were sold and distributed at retailers in the following metropolitan areas:

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Wichita, Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas City Missouri

The product information is detailed below:

One-Half Gallon Hiland Dairy Lemonade UPC: 72060-00519-6 Sell by Date: October 25, 2019 Plant Code: 4024

Pint Hiland Dairy Lemonade UPC: 72060-00524-0 Sell by Date: October 20, 2019 Plant Code: 4024

Hiland Dairy initially learned of a potential issue and then confirmed after internal quality-control testing at the Chandler, Oklahoma facility. There are 81 units of one-half gallon and 387 units of pint Hiland Lemonade that are unaccounted for and still in the markets. The company promptly contacted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate the voluntary product recall.

Other Hiland Dairy products are not part of this recall.

Customers who have purchased this product are encouraged to discard it or return it to their local retailer to exchange the product for a like item. Consumers with questions may contact Hiland Dairy seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST via email at https://www.hilanddairy.com/contact-us or by calling 402 558-0637 ext. 107.

Hiland Dairy is working in partnership with the FDA to fully investigate the matter and comply with all necessary recall procedures. The company is also taking the necessary steps to address this issue and apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this product issue.

Members of the media may contact Hiland's Media Relations seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST at 1-402-740-2254 or via email at kathyb@envoyinc.com https://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center