MADONNA TAKES OVER THE HISTORIC GLOBE THEATRE

Madonna takes over the Globe Theatre with her new big hit God Control, from her highly anticipated album MADAME X!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --*SPOILER ALERT* None other than the Queen of Pop herself chose the Globe Theatre to film her latest video for "God Control" — the big hit from her latest album MADAME X!WHAT: Music, glitter, disco balls, and a decadent party set the scene for “God Control,” Madonna’s latest visual homage to the 80s and 90s. Staged at the historic Globe Theatre in the heart of Broadway Downtown LA, the video opens with a larger-than-life atmosphere.But, as always, Madonna knows how to remain unpredictable. More than just a party, “God Control” changes the tone in the middle of the video, becoming a real indictment against gun violence.Whether you’re planning a party, corporate event, or shooting a video, take your next event to Madonna-level status and rent the Globe Theatre! The Globe offers unparalleled service with leading-edge technology from all over the world. From concerts to fashion shows, movie screenings to corporate events, the Globe Theatre is a venue of unlimited possibilities.WHERE: Opened in 1913, the Globe Theatre is the oldest functioning theatre in Downtown LA’s historic Broadway Theater District and holds the title of the first legitimate Broadway theatre in the United States. Over the years, this centennial venue has welcomed such iconic figures as Charlie Chaplin, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and Marilyn Monroe. While it has undergone various incarnations, this legendary site maintains the grandeur of its Beaux-Arts architectural style.More information about the Globe Theatre: www.globetheatre-la.com SpLAshPR Agency1450 2nd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401 | Off 310.526.0805"Coloring the world, one story at a time"



