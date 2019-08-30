ITALIAN AMERICAN ONE VOICE COALITION DEBUTS LABOR DAY VIDEO IN NEW EDITION OF “The ONE VOICE Minute”

Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition iaovc.org

IAOVC highlights interesting facts about the Italian American experience in America with “bite-sized” video features, this one on Labor Day

BLOOMFIELD, NJ, US, August 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition (“IAOVC”), America’s largest independent Italian American anti-bias organization, continues its new initiative highlighting interesting facts about the Italian American experience in America with concise, interesting and fact-filled videos. Dubbed “The ONE VOICE Minute” the latest edition concerns Labor Day.

Italian Americans have long been known for their industrious and hard-working nature. In all aspects of life, Italian Americans worked hard, climbed the ladder of success, and shaped the laws that now permit workers more freedom, more time off and more benefits, both on and off the job. Throughout history you can find the impact that Italian Americans have had on the labor movement in the United States. The holiday we celebrate on the first Monday of September can be directly attributed to the efforts of Italian American labor leaders as well as rank and file workers. These and other facts about the Italian American connection to Labor Day are featured in this new edition of The ONE VOICE Minute.

The ONE VOICE Minute videos are written and produced by Frank Cipolla, and hosted by Andre’ DiMino, Executive Board Member of IAOVC, who regularly appears on TV and radio interviews representing IAOVC in its efforts at fighting stereotyping and denigration of Italian Americans, most recently in opposing the elimination of Columbus Day. “It is truly an honor to host The ONE VOICE Minute series and highlight facts about how Italian Americans have contributed so much to our great country throughout history,” stated DiMino.

“I am very pleased with our third edition of The ONE VOICE Minute about Labor Day,” stated Dr. Manny Alfano, Founder and President of IAOVC. “Our first two editions on Memorial Day and Independence Day were extremely well received and it was great to receive so many compliments from across the country. This is a great way for us to feature important facts and information about Italian Americans that may not be widely known.”

The ONE VOICE Minute on Labor Day is at YouTube at https://youtu.be/GtSFMCV4xFY

IAOVC is different from all other Italian American organizations in that its sole focus and objective is to educate and fight bias, stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit.

IAOVC issues a regular email newsletter, “The Alfano Digest,” to more than 5,000 individuals and Italian American organizations nationwide. Written and compiled by Dr. Manny Alfano, Founder and President of IAOVC, the Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination and defamation and activates the IAOVC nationwide network of “Defenders” who respond through calls, emails, faxes, letters and demonstrations where necessary. The Digest also contains informative Italian American cultural and heritage information. To receive the Digest, email Dr. Alfano - mannyalfano@comcast.net.

To join or obtain more information on IAOVC visit iaovc.org.



