Access and Control HPC Clusters through a Browser with Nor-Tech’s Open OnDemand

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., August 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, the leading experts on open source high-performance technology solutions, just announced a free trial and new webinar on Open OnDemand—a breakthrough technology that enables access and control of an HPC cluster through a browser. With no required command lines, Open OnDemand makes open source HPC as easy as using a desktop or website.

Innovated by the Ohio Supercomputing Center (OSC) in conjunction with industry experts such as Nor-Tech’s Vice President of Engineering Dom Daninger, Open OnDemand enables widespread access to HPC functionality.

In addition to complexity, the traditional downside to open source platforms has been lack of support. Nor-Tech’s engineers, who have decades of open source expertise, provide that support.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “We have a strong industry reputation for HPC innovation and are always looking at ways for clients to get the best performance out of the technology they source from us. HPC technology becomes very cost-effective when it is as effective as possible for the application. Building technology with that parameter in mind is where Nor-Tech really shines.”

Nor-Tech is the only enterprise offering Open OnDemand and the only company integrating it into OpenHPC. Nor-Tech has also added the open source Ganglia cluster monitoring system for even more robust performance. This means no initial or ongoing licensing fees for cluster management software—which, over the long-term, can exceed the cost of the hardware itself.

• The Open OnDemand server is a virtual machine running on the cluster head node so no extra server hardware is needed--keeping the added cost very low.

• There is zero client install. Open OnDemand is a single point of entry into the cluster; the only requirements are a simple browser and a single sign-on--user name, password and URL.

• Files can easily be uploaded and downloaded to and from the cluster directly through the browser with no special FTP or PUTTY.

• Although command lines are not required, they can still be used from within the browser session.

• Resource schedulers like PBS Pro, Slurm and LSF are all supported.

Nor-Tech is on CRN's list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of MIT Technology Review's Global Advisory Panel. The company is a high performance computer builder for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech's high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis.



