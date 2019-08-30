Cloud POS for Restaurants and Retailers Announced by LPA Retail Systems

LPA Retail Systems is now offering LPA Cloud; a comprehensive cloud and managed hosting solution customized for restaurants and retailers.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., August 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LPA Retail Systems, a recognized leader in omni-channel POS technology, is now offering LPA Cloud; a comprehensive cloud and managed hosting solution customized for restaurants and retailers. Major benefits include cost-savings, increased security and reliability, and continuous technology monitoring.

LPA Retail Systems President Tim Lano said, “LPA Cloud aligns well with all of the POS systems we offer, including Revel—which is an outstanding POS solution designed for the specific needs of restaurants and quick serve. This sector, in particular, realizes enormous benefits from cloud through quick access to shared information from a variety of devices and locations.”

LPA Retail delivers the same cutting-edge cloud technologies and best practices as national providers at a fraction of the cost. Specific benefits include:

• Lower costs--there’s no need to purchase and tend expensive hardware, upgrades, maintenance, etc.

• Hardware is kept up-to-date at all times, offering greater performance, enhanced reliability, and increased stability. LPA Retail takes care of POS provider and 3rd party patches and licensing.

• Quick access to files and applications from any device and any locale. This significantly streamlines omni-channel selling and collaboration.

• Enhanced scalability to accommodate growing businesses.

• Audit-Ready: Clients can host their point of sale environment in a dedicated PCI-compliant network segment, monitored and maintained 24/7 by certified security technicians.

LPA Retail’s cloud environment allows clients to scale quickly for changing business needs, avoid the high, up-front costs of deployment and ongoing management, and benefit from the latest applications and hardware—all without time-consuming responsibilities.

“Full-time monitoring and management allows our LPA Cloud clients to focus on what matters most; their customers, their business and ultimately their bottom line,” Lano said.

Headquartered in Greater Minneapolis, LPA Retail Systems Inc. is a recognized leader in omni-channel retail technology that includes POS software, hardware and related services. The company is also a leading POS customization expert. They are a complete solution provider for multiple sectors including gift shops, corporate stores, liquor, lawn and garden, specialty foods, apparel, and sporting goods. LPA Retail enables clients to leverage the Web and POS —reducing labor costs, better managing inventory and increasing sales. The company’s ability to customize POS software and link to ecommerce insures a solution that is tailored to each client’s business. A premier NCR partner since 1993, LPA Retail Systems works with multiple POS hardware and software providers. Long-term clients include a full portfolio of independent retailers and Fortune 500 companies. Email sales@lparetail.com or call 952-814-4800/877-846-5266 toll-free. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.



