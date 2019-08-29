New Canadian VPS hosting offers by HostedinCanada.com

Canadian VPS Hosting in Canada

Canada based hosting provider offers amazing "Canadian VPS" hosting packages.

I have been a customer of Hosted in Canada for only 1 year, but in that short space of time have only good things to say about this company. Professional and reliable customer service, quick...” — Richard Dasilva

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HostedinCanada has built a Canadian based VPS system that lets you seamlessly scale your resources as your needs evolve. There Cloud VPS servers provide the ultimate hosting experience, that will meet your exact demands. All of their VPS Hosting plans include:

- Enterprise quality hardware

- World-class data center

- Dedicated IP

- Full root access



They provide an amazing Canadian VPS Solutions for both startups and Fast-Growing business, which includes:

Virtualizor by Softaculous Control Panel

All VPS plans come with the amazing Virtualizor control panel. This amazing UI is efficient and light, with great visuals and is a simple yet intuitive Control Panel. It allows for easy automation, ready-made OS templates, managing passwords, backup, monitoring, API and more.

ROOT ACCESS

Their integrated automatic failover and hot migration tools make their Cloud VPS environment virtually impervious to hardware failures. Due to there being no single point of failure, we are able to provide you with near 100% uptime and availability.

WORLD-CLASS DATACENTER

Our Calgary, Alberta Canada data center provides a safe, climate-controlled environment with access to high bandwidth Internet for hosting mission-critical network equipment and web servers, with carrier-neutral data lines. Located in the heart of Calgary’s financial district. A dedicated and secure data centre in the core of Calgary's business centre. Amenities include 800 kVA of total critical power capacity. Over 12,000 feet of whitespace, including cabinets and cages. Redundant connectivity between multiple Canadian data centres

Sure, they can offer you a flexible, simple to use, high performance and a SUPER secure environment, but there's more!

24/7/365 CANADIAN SUPPORT

Our in-house support team is ready to help you every step of the way. You can reach us by phone, live chat or through a support ticket.

REBOOT/RESTART ACCESS

You control your server with the ability to restart and reboot your server at any time.

PREMIUM BANDWIDTH

Your VPS will be connected to the Internet on their on one of our 3 premium Multi-Gigabit network backbones in Canada.

And more:

Virtualizor API

Ready-made OS Templates

Billing Integration

Maximum Security

Network Safeguarding

Choice of Linux/Windows

Citrix XenServer Environment

99.99% Availability

Redundant Internet

Fully Secured Data Center

Redundant Power

Standard and custom backup options

If your looking for a VPS environment in Canada then look no further than HostedinCanada.com. With 20+ years of experience, and a and average Google review of 5/5 they are a solid option.



