Charity Coalition’s 5th Anniversary - Making a Difference

The Church of Scientology in Clearwater will celebrate the 5th Anniversary of the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition on September 14, 2019 at the Historic Fort Harrison. Youth and adult volunteers will be acknowledged for their contributions to their community.

Everybody in the coalition is sharing their skills to help others. It gives me hope for their future to see what we can do together.” — Mere Serrano, founder of Groupo Folklorico Mahetzi

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, August 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 14th, the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition will celebrate five years of service of its 250 member charities. The Church of Scientology FSO will host the event at the historic Fort Harrison.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Police Athletic League Drum Line and Groupo Folklorico Mahetzi will open the event.

“We like coming to the Fort Harrison" said the founder of Groupo Folklorico Mahetzi, Mere Serrano. “It is good for the youth to see and meet the other charity members. Everybody in the coalition is sharing their skills to help others. It gives me hope for their future to see what we can do together.”

The Coalition will present two sets of awards. The Smile Maker Award is for youth who make a difference. Qualifying adult volunteers are eligible for bronze, silver, gold or diamond Making the Difference Award.

Clemence Chevrot, the event organizer noted that Tampa Bay non-profits are game changers. For example, she said, “The crime rate for the Tampa Bay area has been lowering over the past few years. Four of Safewise’s list of the 50 safest cities in Florida, are in Tampa Bay. One is in the top 10. Tampa Bay charities are making the difference.”

If you would like to nominate a youth or an adult for the awards, please contact Clemence Chevrot at clemence@cos.flag.org. Please RSVP online at www.eventbrite.com/e/charity-coalition-5th-anniversary-celebration-tickets-69931955361.

About the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition:

There are now over 250 charities that are members of the Tampa Bay coalition. They regularly meet and share resources for the benefit of the community. Group members foster human rights, address homelessness and raise awareness on important issues. They also provide opportunities and benefits for youth and adults.

About the Church of Scientology:

Scientology was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the US in 1954. There are now more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, in 184 nations. The Church of Scientology sponsors humanitarian global education programs. These programs raise awareness on the truth about drugs, human rights, morality and more. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org. The Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization sponsors over 60 community events for qualifying non-profits every year.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.