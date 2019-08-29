A Picture Speaks a Thousand Words at The Way to Happiness Photography Workshop

On Sunday September 8th,The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay will hold their next in the series of photography workshops, where aspiring photographers learned three simple steps to competence and learn to take pictures that speak a thousand words.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, August 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday September 8th, 2019 at 3pm, The Way to Happiness (TWTH) Association Tampa Bay will hold their next photography workshop with a professional photographer. Guests will learn basic principles of capturing pictures which “speak a thousand words”. TWTH Center is located at 33 North Fort Harrison Avenue, downtown Clearwater.

“Photography is important in this visual age,” said Ivan Batalla, TWTH Center Manager. “It opens up visual information to get to those who might otherwise never experience it.”

TWTH Center also distributes The Way to Happiness book, written by L. Ron Hubbard. The pro photographer will apply one of the principles in the book, “Be Competent”, in the workshop.

The Way to Happiness is one of nine humanitarian outreach programs sponsored by the Church of Scientology (http://www.scientology.tv). If you would like to tour or attend the complimentary workshops, please call (727) 467-6961

The Way to Happiness book was written and published by L. Ron Hubbard in 1981 as a nonreligious, common-sense guide to better living. It is available in 115 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals and millions around the world have received the materials free of charge thanks to the continued sponsorship of the Church of Scientology.



