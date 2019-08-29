Health Professionals Get the Truth About Drugs from the Foundation for a Drug-Free World

Foundation for a Drug-Free World Volunteers provide drug education materials to Health Care Professionals.

The single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.” — L. Ron Hubbard

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, August 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 16-17, 2019, volunteers of the Florida chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW), attended the Advanced Medical Integration Conference in Clearwater, Florida. FDFW sponsored a booth and distributed hundreds of The Truth About Drugs booklets and DVDs to health care professionals at the conference.

“Medical professionals were very happy to have materials they can give their patients and their communities on the dangers of drug abuse,” said Marisa Eckelberry, Vice President of FDFW Florida chapter. “Just giving the right person the information can make such a big different.”

FDFW materials provide expert-backed information on the toxicity of drugs. Per American Addiction Centers, the permanent effects of drugs on the body can slowly destroy vital systems and functions, which can lead to permanent disability or death. Even normal use of some drugs can cause lifelong damage. i

Per Addiction Center From 1999 to 2017, more than 700,000 Americans died from overdosing on a drug. And Alcohol and drug addiction cost the U.S. economy over $600 billion every year. ii

The FDFW materials include 14 information booklets on the most commonly abused drugs and a documentary DVD, Real People Real Stories. Anyone who would like more information or to get free materials can visit the Foundation for a Drug-Free World website at www.drugfreeworld.org

Foundation for a Drug-Free World

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about drugs so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. Humanitarian and founder of Scientology, L. Ron Hubbard, said, “The single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.