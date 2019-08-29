Foundation for a Drug-Free World Urges the Public to be Aware of The Truth About Marijuana

Youth reading Truth About Marijuana booklet

With the current push to legalize recreational marijuana use, FDFW urges the public to get educated on the true effects of the drug.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, August 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FDFW is providing the booklet, “The Truth About Marijuana” free to churches, youth organizations, non-profits and other concerned citizens. FDFW will give the public as many copies as they want to educate themselves, their group members or the community.

“It is so important for everyone to understand every aspect of the impact this drug will have if readily available,” said Joanna Young, the Founder of Drug Addiction Help Line. “This will not only negatively affect users of the drug, but children in the community, the environment, drivers, and even the future of this great nation.”

According to the Monitoring the Future 2016 survey, in the previous year:

· 9.4 percent of 8th graders reported marijuana use;

· 23.9 percent for 10th graders; and

· For 12th graders, use rates jumped to 35.6 percent. i

The Truth About Marijuana booklets includes the effects of the drug as well as statements from former addicts. According to the booklet, effects of marijuana include:

· lowered reaction time

· increased risk of heart attack

· increased risk of stroke

· impaired memory

· psychosis, panic and severe anxiety

One recovering addict named Christian said, “I was given my first joint in the playground of my school. I’m a heroin addict now, and I’ve just finished my eighth treatment for drug addiction.”

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World provides free education materials to anyone. Their materials include 14 different information booklets on the most commonly abused drugs, including Marijuana, and a documentary DVD: “Real People Real Stories.” To get more information, copies of the booklets or the documentary DVD, visit www.drugfreeworld.org

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates the community on the truth about illicit drugs so they can make the right decision. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to the community. Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard said, “Marijuana, for example, so favored by college students, who are supposed to be getting bright today so they can be the executives of tomorrow, is reported capable of causing brain atrophy.”

i https://www.drugabuse.gov/publications/research-reports/marijuana/what-scope-marijuana-use-in-united-states



