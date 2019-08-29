First of Its Kind Live Streaming Educational Summit Coming to New York City

Join Us for a Full Day of Live Streaming Education

The StreamGeeks has announced it will host the StreamGeeks Tech Summit Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dream Downtown, New York, NY.

WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- First of Its Kind Live Streaming Educational Summit Coming to New York CitySessions to Highlight Top Live Streaming Platforms Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Mixer, Twitch, and Amazon’s AWSThe StreamGeeks has announced it will host the StreamGeeks Summit Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dream Downtown, located at 355 W 16th St., New York, NY 10011. The StreamGeeks Summit will be the first east coast conference dedicated to educating amateurs and professionals who want to broaden their industry knowledge of video production and live streaming. Live streaming is now the fastest, most authentic way to reach an audience . With Facebook, YouTube, Amazon, Mixer, Twitter, and LinkedIn all offering live streaming on their platforms, the business implications are wide-reaching,” says StreamGeeks founder Paul Richards. “We will have CEOs and executives from the country’s top live streaming companies with us to share their industry expertise.”The StreamGeeks Summit will host panel sessions with industry leaders, including breakout classrooms for in-depth workshops. The event is meant to provide a day of collaboration and the opportunity for attendees to mingle with the industry’s top live streamers. For anyone interested in live streaming, this is an event they won’t want to miss.The event’s Keynote Speaker will be Geoffrey Colon, the Head of Microsoft Advertising Brand Studio and author of “Disruptive Marketing.” Colon will highlight the power of live streaming and its influence on brand strategy, podcasting, the gaming industry, the live music industry, and sports.Current sponsors of the StreamGeeks Summit include:PTZOpticsBroadfield DistributionLiveULiveXStarin MarketingTelestreamProduction Hub (media partner)Early bird tickets are available for $195 until October 4th. Full-day ticket prices will be $295 from October 5th. Lunch will be included. The event is being capped at 250 attendees.In an effort to break the mold of traditional conferences, all early-bird tickets will be sold through Kickstarter to create an event that is truly sponsored by the community. For an investment of just $1, supporters can gain virtual access to an entire day of live streaming education. Early-bird tickets are now available here - https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/streamgeeks/streamgeeks-summit-nyc-live-streaming-conference A variety of rewards, including name recognition in credits of video, StreamGeeks swag, and tickets to the VIP reception Thursday, are available. The VIP reception on Thursday night will include a "live stream tour" of New York City's historic Chelsea neighborhood, led by a very special secret guest to be announced.For more information, go to https://www.streamgeeks.us/summit/ The StreamGeeks is a group of video production experts dedicated to helping businesses discover the power of live streaming. The StreamGeeks has an impressive following and a tight-knit online community which they serve through consultations and live shows that continue to inspire, motivate and inform business owners who refuse to settle for mediocrity.

The 2019 StreamGeeks Summit



