Muvi launches Streaming App for Xbox

Ahead of IBC 2019, Muvi is venturing into the gaming console vertical with the Xbox streaming app.

NY, NEW YORK, USA, August 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Muvi, a leading Video and Audio streaming platform provider from New York, today announces the launch of the Xbox streaming app that enables streaming service owners, broadcasters, media owners to feature their video streaming channel on the popular gaming console Xbox.

The native app powered by Muvi is developed as per the Xbox programming guidelines. A completely white-labeled and native solution, the app from Muvi also boasts a native Xbox video player delivering rich metadata for high-quality viewing experience. In addition, the player also has in-built multi-language audio support for comfortable viewing. Among other features, the app won’t be relying on any external device or configuration and users can access the content through the joystick of the very Xbox device being used to play games.

“Ubiquity is the only mode of survival in the highly competitive market and Xbox has currently 64 million active subscribers worldwide”, says Jyoti Nayak, Senior Marketing Manager, Muvi. “By launching an Xbox app, Muvi enables streaming service owners and broadcasters to reach the millennials and teens in the closest way possible, who are not to forget among the most OTT content viewers. Presence on Xbox at this juncture is one certain way to garner loyal viewers and paid subscribers at one go,” Nayak adds.

About Muvi:

Muvi LLC is a prominent product-based SaaS company based out of New York. The company provides cloud-hosted streaming platform and end-to-end solutions for video / audio content owners, broadcasters, TV networks, and content aggregators to launch their own-branded, multi-screen, multi-format OTT streaming service such as Netflix, Prime Video, Spotify, Deezer etc. that can offer both Live & On-Demand content and be delivered across Web, Mobile, and TV instantly.

The company has gained international recognition in audio/video streaming space and is trusted by 350+ clients in over 50 countries across territories including North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle-East, Africa, Australia, and Asia.



