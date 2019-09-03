fusionZONE Automotive Hires Automotive Industry Digital Marketing Specialist Adam Swanson as OEM Director

I enjoy working with driven individuals who see their employees as people with various talents and appreciate them as their greatest asset... This made it an easy decision.” — Adam Swanson

LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- fusionZONE Automotive , LLC today announced the appointment of Adam Swanson as OEM Director. Swanson is a successful consulting executive with over ten years of experience at leading teams in enterprise-level automotive consulting strategy. He is also a specialist in E-commerce, digital marketing , field team management, and consumer experience initiatives with an emphasis on the automotive industry. As the OEM Director for fusionZone, Swanson is tasked with growing successful partnerships with OEMs in need of effective website and digital advertising solutions for their dealership networks.“We are excited to have Adam join our team. He is an innovative, dynamic marketing and sales executive whose successful time working at Shift Digital and with several OEMs makes him a perfect fit for OEM Director. OEMs and their dealers are increasingly involved in the selection process for partners that can deliver on their unique brand requirements. At fusionZone, we are investing in this role as a commitment to show just how serious we are at ensuring that we deliver successful products and results to our OEM and dealer business partners,” stated Ed Barton, fusionZONE President & Chief Executive Officer.Before joining fusionZONE, Swanson spent seven years at Shift Digital, where he started as a Digital Operations Consultant, was promoted to Senior Field Consultant and quickly moved up to National Program Director. He managed key accounts, analyzed the digital marketing landscape, and designed effective campaigns, strategy, and advertising for multiple OEMs, including Jaguar, Land Rover, Toyota, and Porsche. He also served as a keynote speaker, training facilitator, and subject matter expert on marketing business for numerous regional seminars and client expositions across the United States.Swanson began his career in the automotive industry at Mazda North American Operations, where he served as District Manager over a network of 16 Mazda dealerships throughout the Midwest. He analyzed financial, operational, and warranty data and created solutions to improve profitability and customer satisfaction. During his two-year tenure, he raised CSI scores in two separate districts through in-dealership sales and service training events, fixed operations analysis, and retail process improvement.Commenting on why he chose to join fusionZONE Swanson stated, “I knew fusionZone was the right choice for me professionally when I met with the executive management team. Many companies now offer funky or cool offices, progressive benefits, or unique perks. These are great in a general sense, but ultimately not what defines an organization. I enjoy working with driven individuals who see their employees as people with various talents and appreciate them as their greatest asset. In talking with the fusionZONE team, it quickly became clear that they invest in people as an organizational virtue. This made it an easy decision.”fusionZONE Automotive is an award-winning automotive website provider that helps car dealers streamline the ever-evolving digital process. Founded in 2009, the company has created powerful, responsive digital web solutions and successfully grown in a competitive industry by hosting both single-point dealerships and large, top-performing, multi-roof franchise dealerships. The full-service digital marketing provider offers websites, 24/7 live sales chat, social media management, technical SEO services, and mobile applications.“fusionZone is on the brink of some major growth. Numerous products and innovations in the pipeline are inspiring. I'm thrilled about the future because I believe I can help them scale real growth in the marketplace through true partnerships and strategic moves to assist dealers and OEMs deliver the best online consumer experience. This will result in increased sales and better customer advocacy. It's a great time to be in the industry!” Swanson stated.For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.fzautomotive.com About fusionZONE Automotive, LLCFor more information visit: https://www.fzautomotive.com/about-us/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.