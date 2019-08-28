Gazprom Neft enters into partnership with the Football Union of Russia (FUR)
Gazprom Neft has entered into an agreement with the Football Union of Russia (FUR) which will see the Gazprom Neft filling station network become the official fuel partner to that organisation and to the Russian men’s football team. Gazprom Neft will be working with the national team during qualifying matches for the UEFA Euro 2020 championships, the 2022 FIFA World Cup,
Alexandrr Alaev, General Secretary to the Football Union of Russia, commented: “Gazprom Neft — as the Russian oil industry’s market leader — is doing a great deal to develop sport and promote healthy lifestyles in our country. The company’s products, moreover, are famous for their high quality. We are delighted to begin collaborating with Gazprom Neft brands, the FUR, and the men’s national team.”
Alexander Dybal, member of the Management Board, Gazprom Neft, added: “Sports sponsorship is an important tool in promoting our high-tech lubricants and the Gazprom Neft filling-station network’s retail brands. There’s no question that the national football team’s popularity has been a forceful argument in our decision to partner with the FUR. Gazprom Neft plans to further develop its cooperation with the FUR. We will, in the immediate future, start developing a joint project with the FUR on developing street football in the regions in which the company operates as part of our ‘Home Towns’ corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.”
