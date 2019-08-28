Gazprom Neft enters into partnership with the Football Union of Russia (FUR)

Gazprom Neft has entered into an agreement with the Football Union of Russia (FUR) which will see the Gazprom Neft filling station network become the official fuel partner to that organisation and to the Russian men’s football team. Gazprom Neft will be working with the national team during qualifying matches for the UEFA Euro 2020 championships, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, 2020–21 UEFA Nations League matches, and international friendlies. Gazprom Neft-branded lubricants and engine fluids are also covered under this agreement, as the official supplier to the Russian team and the FUR.

Alexandrr Alaev, General Secretary to the Football Union of Russia, commented: “Gazprom Neft — as the Russian oil industry’s market leader — is doing a great deal to develop sport and promote healthy lifestyles in our country. The company’s products, moreover, are famous for their high quality. We are delighted to begin collaborating with Gazprom Neft brands, the FUR, and the men’s national team.” Alexandrr Alaev General Secretary to the Football Union of Russia