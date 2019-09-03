DealerBuilt Appoints Automotive Industry Veteran Keith Baker as Chief Revenue Officer

...dealers are losing ground in the middle of a tremendous economic boom. They need help. They need allies. They need a company that is genuinely dealer centric. That is why I joined DealerBuilt.” — Keith Baker

MASON CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DealerBuilt , a proven enterprise Dealer Management System (DMS) for automobile dealers nationwide, today announced the appointment of successful automotive industry veteran Keith Baker as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As CRO, he is responsible for directly influencing DealerBuilt’s continued and future growth. In addition to overseeing new business sales and marketing, he will be instrumental in improving client utilization and product strategy.Commenting on why he joined the DealerBuilt team, Baker stated, “I looked at many companies before joining DealerBuilt. The DMS space is extremely dysfunctional, and the majority of the negative consequences from this dysfunction fall squarely on the shoulders of the dealers. I've seen it too many times; smart, experienced, dedicated operators are stalled at best. In the worst cases, they are so tightly squeezed they are losing ground in the middle of a tremendous economic boom. They need help. They need allies. They need a company that is genuinely dealer centric. That is why I joined DealerBuilt."Baker, an automotive industry veteran and executive sales leader with 25 years of success building and growing world-class field sales teams, is also an award-winning speaker and a peak business performance coach. Before joining DealerBuilt, he built top-producing sales and service teams in the automotive industry with leading companies including ALLDATA and Autobytel, before joining Cox Automotive in 2012. While at Cox Automotive, Baker was instrumental in the explosive growth of vAuto’s client base before moving over to his final post at Cox Automotive as the VP of Sales for DealerTrack DMS.“I am truly excited to add Keith to our strong DealerBuilt team. He has a track record as a real 'growth innovator.’ However, with a similar passion to take care of each customer…one at a time. As our company continues its growth trajectory, the Chief Revenue Officer is a pivotal role directly influencing our future expansion. Keith will lead the charge as he takes on the responsibility for all aspects of driving revenue to the company,” said Mike Trasatti, CEO, DealerBuilt/LightYear Dealer Technologies LLC.DealerBuilt was formed in 2008 to bring to market an enterprise DMS providing automobile dealer and dealer groups a viable alternative to the traditional market offerings. Over the years, it has seen increased demand for its more modern, scalable platform with an emphasis on being customer-centric and a dealer advocate for new and innovative services in the DMS space. DealerBuilt now provides hundreds of dealers with a consumer experience DMS (known as ceDMS) that empowers their staff to build processes best for them, encompassing a system centered around their customers.About DealerBuilt:DealerBuilt is a premier provider of Dealer Management Systems for retail automobile dealerships. DealerBuilt's integrated LightYear DMS has proven to be an effective solution for the operation of successful Dealers and Dealership groups of all sizes nationwide. DealerBuilt, located in Mason City, IA, and Grapevine, TX, has enjoyed steady growth as automobile Dealers seek additional choices to manage their dealer operations. For more information about DealerBuilt, call or visit (888) 808-0733 / https://dealerbuilt.com/



