Get Ready for the Future with Ge-Shen – Industry 4.0 – the Ge-Shen Way

Robotics at Ge-Shen

Malaysia-based Contract Manufacturer & Solution Provider all set for challenges of Industry 4.0 – in internal processes and for benefit of large customer base.

Ge-Shen Corporation Berhad (KLSE:GESHEN)

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, August 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry 4.0 is undoubtedly the megatrend causing disruption everywhere – the traditional ways of doing business have changed significantly over the last 10 years and will continue to do so. Whilst still at the dawn of the Industry 4.0 age, economies and businesses will undergo fundamental change as data-driven, AI-powered, networked “smart factories” become the “new norm”. The transition of manufacturing processes and technologies will lead to the so-called fourth industrial revolution. Ge-Shen is well-prepared and ready to master these challenges successfully. Ge-Shen Corporation is located in southeast Asia with its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, and with three locations in Penang, Johor and Hanoi in Malaysia and Vietnam. It has a global sales office in Singapore – a truly southeast Asian company, offering state-of-the art solutions on a global scale.Ge-Shen recognised early on that the traditional way of manufacturing may become less relevant in coming years. Industry 4.0 is all about data and how this data links together to make second-by-second decisions. Ever increasing widespread use of data for analysis and prediction is closely linked to rising customer expectations – expectations which Ge-Shen is well prepared to meet and to surpass.As product lifecycles become distinctly shorter, models, product versions and variants no longer last 3-5 years, but now rather between one and two years. The failure of a product can be seen within months of the new product introduction. Success and failure of products really depend on good product designs which are well accepted in the market.Time to market, i.e. time span for new product introduction from design to market is therefore becoming increasingly shorter – what used to be 90 days lead time tends to be now 45 days, what used to be 45 days has shortened to now just 25 days. Rapid response and quick tooling development has become the “new norm”. Just-in-time manufacturing is becoming increasingly important – customers do not want to have a huge backlog of liability, - simultaneously ramp-up times also decrease markedly. Quality expectations remain constantly high, however quality management becomes tougher as things move at lighting pace. Production process management via data and the process itself becomes the crucial factor.Ge-Shen is well prepared for these challenges. Apart from constantly keeping pace in terms of manufacturing technology by investing in newer machines and new capabilities such as liquid silicone rubber injection moulding and clean room injection moulding, thus going the extra mile to maintain its high-quality standards and state-of-the-art technology, Ge-Shen is also heavily investing to meet the requirements of industry 4.0.Ge-Shen is ready to meet these increasing demands by investing in technology – it has successfully launched its Digital Transformation Programme. Furthermore, a lot of focus has been put on modernizing the backend. Ge-Shen is constantly providing training to its workforce – to prepare the whole Ge-Shen Staff to embrace the future. Ge-Shen has started a programme to modernize its ERP and is introducing a MES, site by site. Result – real time data-driven decision making in the near future.Be it just plastic or metal components, or assembly services with the added requirement of supply chain management - let Ge-Shen Group be YOUR Solution Provider. 100%, 360 degrees, 24/7 – trusted, certified, innovative, committed. Let us show you how we can help you manufacture your product as we embrace Industry 4.0.Visit us at K 2019 in Hall 8b / H70 (booth name of subsidiary POLYPLAS SDN. BHD)

Industry 4.0 at Ge-Shen Corporation



