New Technologies for HPAPI Manufacturing and Containment

HPAPI USA 2019

Focus on new technology at the 2019 HPAPI USA Conference

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMI Reports: With new technologies becoming available for the pharmaceutical industry, the HPAPI market is utilising these new innovations to simplify manufacturing processes reducing powder exposure and allowing a semi-continuous production.At this year's HPAPI USA Conference emerging manufacturing technologies will be one of the key points to be discussed along with containment issues, disaster management, Oncology Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) and staff training procedures.Key highlights include:Alternative HPAPI manufacturing technologies to reduce powder exposure and improving safety along with enabling continuous manufacturing- Alternative drug manufacture through nanocrystal formulations, thin films and hot-melt extrusion/injection moulding that reduces HPAPI powder exposure and improve safety- Detailing step-by-step process along with the equipment needed to achieve these alternative HPAPI manufacturing techniques- The advantages of continuous manufacturing utilizing alternative manufacturing technologiesRespiratory HPAPIs: development, formulation and delivery- Advantages and targets of a respiratory HPAPI- Equipment and analytical instruments that are most suitable for respiratory containment and safe handling- Strategies for the development and industrialization process to ensure respiratory HPAPI success- The current trends in respiratory HPAPIsTraining and managing workers with HPAPI exposure, along with the best available techniques for cleaning and waste management- Staff training - understanding the equipment they are using- Due diligence for management to continually assess the HPAPI workspace and keeping operators up to date- Understand the need to establish expectations surrounding the safe handling of HPAPISponsored by BSP Pharmaceuticals | LONZA | Minakem | SafeBridge ConsultantsHighly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients USAConference: October 21st – 22ndWorkshops: October 23rdVenue: Sheraton Boston Hotel, USAFor delegate enquiries, please contact Fateja Begum on +44 (0)20 7827 6184 or fbegum@smi-online.co.ukFor sponsorship, exhibition and branding enquiries, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries contact Neill Howard on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or nhoward@smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.