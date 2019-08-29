There were 674 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 162,929 in the last 365 days.

New Technologies for HPAPI Manufacturing and Containment

HPAPI USA 2019

Focus on new technology at the 2019 HPAPI USA Conference

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMI Reports: With new technologies becoming available for the pharmaceutical industry, the HPAPI market is utilising these new innovations to simplify manufacturing processes reducing powder exposure and allowing a semi-continuous production.

At this year's HPAPI USA Conference emerging manufacturing technologies will be one of the key points to be discussed along with containment issues, disaster management, Oncology Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) and staff training procedures.

Key highlights include:

Alternative HPAPI manufacturing technologies to reduce powder exposure and improving safety along with enabling continuous manufacturing
- Alternative drug manufacture through nanocrystal formulations, thin films and hot-melt extrusion/injection moulding that reduces HPAPI powder exposure and improve safety
- Detailing step-by-step process along with the equipment needed to achieve these alternative HPAPI manufacturing techniques
- The advantages of continuous manufacturing utilizing alternative manufacturing technologies

Respiratory HPAPIs: development, formulation and delivery
- Advantages and targets of a respiratory HPAPI
- Equipment and analytical instruments that are most suitable for respiratory containment and safe handling
- Strategies for the development and industrialization process to ensure respiratory HPAPI success
- The current trends in respiratory HPAPIs

Training and managing workers with HPAPI exposure, along with the best available techniques for cleaning and waste management
- Staff training - understanding the equipment they are using
- Due diligence for management to continually assess the HPAPI workspace and keeping operators up to date
- Understand the need to establish expectations surrounding the safe handling of HPAPI

www.hpapi-usa.com/PR5

Sponsored by BSP Pharmaceuticals | LONZA | Minakem | SafeBridge Consultants

Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients USA
Conference: October 21st – 22nd
Workshops: October 23rd
Venue: Sheraton Boston Hotel, USA

