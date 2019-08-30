IBS Intelligence and Aspire Systems Present Key Findings on Cognitive Automation in Banking

Unveil New Research brought to you by Aspire Systems and IBS Intelligence

RPA + AI opportunities to bring in human-like capabilities in the financial services market reveal $4.3 billion investments by 2022.

Cognitive automation for Banks can be a critical ally in maintaining an edge of competition and to stay relevant in the years to come.” — Suresh Ranganathan, Head, Banking & Financial Services, Aspire Systems

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspire Systems , a global end to end technology partner for banks, together with IBS Intelligence release an exclusive report on Cognitive Automation: The Convergence of AI and RPA in Banking has been fast evolving as all financial institutions have begun leveraging new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), deep learning and natural language processing (NLP).The new report reveals that bank executives are very keen on automation, and 95% of them are looking to embark or planning an automation strategy. IBS Intelligence, commented, “Cognitive Automation is the way forward. Automation augmented with Artificial Intelligence is going to drive the value proposition for banks in the future. This new report with Aspire Systems reveals just that.” Suresh Ranganathan , Head, Banking & Financial Services, Aspire Systems further commented, “Banks are under continuous pressure to reduce churn, costs & errors, manage the ever increasing amount of data , improve customer service and scale operations efficiently. In this scenario, Cognitive automation can be a critical ally in maintaining an edge of competition and to stay relevant in the years to come.”All processes within financial institutions, right from customer experience (CX), fraud mitigation, digital transformation initiatives, loan processing, wealth advisory would be benefited by the adoption of Cognitive Automation.The exclusive research paper on Cognitive Automation is now available. Click here to download. About Aspire SystemsAspire Systems works with some of the world’s most innovative banking enterprises and fintechs, helping them leverage technology in Aspire’s specific areas of expertise. Aspire Systems' services include Digital Experience Solutions, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation Solutions, Independent Testing Services and IT Infrastructure & Application Support Services. The company currently has over 2,750 employees, over 150 customers globally and is CMMI Level 3 certified. The company has a growing presence in the US, UK, India, Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Europe. For the tenth time in a row, Aspire has been selected as ‘Best Companies to Work For’ by the Great Place to WorkInstitute.About IBS IntelligenceEstablished in 1991, IBS Intelligence ( www.ibsintelligence.com ) is the definitive source of independent analysis and research for global FinTech markets. This research is driven by their independence, knowledge and expertise aggregated over 27 years. IBS Intelligence has been selected by Thomson Reuters, Capital IQ and Bloomberg, the world’s leading research platforms – an endorsement of quality and depth of research.

