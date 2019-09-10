LightWerks and Strategic Learning Partners Form Alliance to Expand Offerings in Communication Services Sector

Alliance seizes untapped opportunity in the communication services sector to pair technology with communication skills training that drives usage and impact.

By helping our customers optimize their use of communications technology, we’re adding value to their investment, driving adoption and making them more effective communicators.” — David Riberi, CEO LightWerks

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategic Learning Partners and LightWerks Communication Systems today announced a strategic alliance that expands the companies’ range of solutions. LightWerks designs and installs state-of-the-art audio visual and cloud-based systems that power teleconferencing, collaboration and virtual management. Strategic Learning Partners provides professional development training that includes a portfolio of communication skills programs and a specific “virtual communications” track. Together, the companies serve the principal communication challenges businesses face today: improving their communications technology and improving the communication skills of the employees who use it every day.“The partnership provides an ideal set of solutions to our customers,” commented LightWerks CEO, David Riberi. “By helping our customers optimize their use of communications technology, we’re adding value to their investment, driving adoption and making them more effective communicators.”“Communication has many moving parts. It relies on both the medium (tech) and the method (skills),” adds Ken Lodi, Vice President at Strategic Learning Partners. “Integrating a LightWerks solution is like getting a great set of golf clubs. Strat Learning’s job is turn you into Tiger Woods.”LightWerks technology will also provide an ideal platform for the delivery of Strategic Learning Partners’ programs, enhancing both interactive experiences and powering remote learning.LightWerks and Strat Learning are scheduled to host a streaming overview of performance and culture programs in the Fall.LightWerks is one of the largest integrators of audio visual communication systems in the West, with locations in Los Angeles, its headquarters, as well as Boise, Portland, San Diego, and the San Francisco Bay Area. Strategic Learning Partners enables organizations to achieve more with their talent. Its solutions in diagnostic assessments, professional development programs and innovative learning experiences have advanced leadership and people strategies at Fortune 500 companies nationwide.Contact:Lori SanderMarketing CommunicationsStrategic Learning Partnerslori@stratlearning.com



