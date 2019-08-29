Think Local First DC Announces 2019 Small Business Celebration

Third Annual Awards Celebration Laud Washington D.C.’S Innovators and Trailblazers in Small Business

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small businesses have consistently created job opportunities and aid in fostering strong economic growth in communities. Opportunities for generational wealth increase significantly and stronger communities are built when families are thriving. Think Local First DC (TLFDC) pays homage to those Washington, D.C. based businesses that play a part in strengthening their neighborhoods through their organizations. With entrepreneurship on the rise, smaller brands are breathing new life into every industry. From Makers to Green Thumbs, Pioneers, and Community Champion award categories, TLFDC provides an inclusive space of celebration that honors passions and efforts that often go unheralded.

We welcome award-winning journalist and WUSA anchor, Lesli Foster as the 2019 Local First Awards host. Guests will enjoy unlimited food and beverage tastings from some of DC’s most sought after establishments. Delicacies and spirits to be provided by Atlas Brew Works, BBQ Bus, Bluejacket, Cake Love in a Jar, Cotton and Reed, Dreaming Out Loud, Feast In a Basket, Honest Tea, Honeyflower Foods, Right Proper Brewing Company. The brand new Audi Field Stadium’s exclusive Eagle Bank Club will provide the back-drop for this 600-person event. The soundscape, provided by D.C. native DJ 2Tone and a live band, will round out the evening. Participating Media Partners include We Act Radio, WPFW 89.3FM, Capital Community News {HillRag, MidCity and East of the River}, and Brightest Young Things. Destination DC, Listen Local First, Chuck Levin's Music Center, and Patrick’s Petcare join us as event sponsors with shuttle services from nearby metro stations to be provided by Battle Transportation.

“The thing we love about supporting small businesses is that small businesses hire D.C. residents. When you hire D.C. residents and pay them good wages they can afford to raise their own family’s right here in Washington, D.C.” - Mayor Muriel Bowser - Local First Awards 2018

Think Local First DC, founded in 2006, now represents nearly 500 DC-based businesses. Its mission is to educate about the benefits of supporting D.C.’s local independent businesses, advocate for economic strategies that support the growth of local sustainable economy, and to connect members to resources, training, and opportunity within their communities. For more information, please visit http://thinklocalfirstdc.org/local-first-awards-2019/.

Sponsorships/Partnerships Contact:

Michele Molotsky | 202-441-2942 | michele@thinklocalfirstdc.com

Calendar Submissions:

What: Local First Awards presented by Think Local First DC

When: Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 7:00 PM EST

Where: Audi Field | Eagle Bank Club 100 Potomac Avenue Southwest Washington, DC 20024

Tickets: $79 – includes awards, complimentary food samplings, and beer, wine and specialty cocktails, and live music performance and DJ

Individual Membership is included with tax-deductible purchase - $50 tax deduction.

For Sponsorship opportunities, please email michele@thinklocalfirstdc.com.

About Think Local First DC

Think Local First DC is a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to supporting local independent businesses and the city’s next generation of entrepreneurs who create dynamic neighborhoods and make a positive impact in their communities.

Social

Facebook – www.facebook.com/thinklocaldc | Twitter – www.twitter.com/thinklocaldc

Instagram – www.instagram.com/thinklocaldc/

#LocalFirstAwards #MadeInDC #ThinkLocalDC #ACreativeDC



###

Recap: Local First Awards 2018



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.