MyTEFL’s Job Placements

Getting the job

MyTEFL's superb job placement process makes them a cut above the rest.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With TEFL being the booming industry that it is these days, it can be pretty hard for the discerning consumer to pick a good course. Some are great, some are mediocre and some shouldn’t be touched. It’s important to do your research and make sure that the course you’re choosing is a quality, accredited program that will be recognized by employers all around the world.So apart from accreditation and international recognition, how does one choose the right course for them? A few factors one might consider are cost, course format and customer care/service.However one of the biggest aspects of customer care that makes great TEFL courses stand out from the merely good ones is the level of assistance you receive in finding a job after completing your TEFL course.Most TEFL course providers will help you with your resume/cover letter and provide you with some job listing websites in your destination of interest.At myTEFL however, we go above and beyond and we are very proud to be one of the only TEFL course providers that offers direct job placement in ten countries and online . Direct placement means that we arrange everything up to and including the Skype interview for you with partners we work with in your destination of choice. These partners have all been carefully vetted by us so you can rest easy knowing that your employer will be safe, reliable and legal in addition to providing top salaries and benefits.Now direct placement does have some requirements, they’re a little different for each country and full requirements for the countries you’re interested in can be viewed on our jobs page but the four big ones are;Completion of our 120 hour professional course - Most employers require a minimum of 100 hours of TEFL coursework.A passport from a native English speaking country - Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa or the United States of America.A bachelor's degree - In any major, if you don’t have a degree you might be interested in one of our internships Meeting the age requirement - The age requirement is different for every country but the average is early twenties to late fifties.The reason for these requirements is due to visa regulations in place by foreign governments. They set the rules for foreign national work permit issuance and our partners in each of their respective countries must comply with these regulations. They are not set by myTEFL and we have no say in the matter.Not meeting the requirements doesn’t by any means mean you can’t become a TEFL teacher, you’ll just have to apply for jobs independently and we’ll still help you as best as we can; with making your documents, providing you with job postings and by helping you ace that interview.Assuming you meet the requirements, applying for jobs through the website is easy! You simply select the country you’re interested in and scroll down to the bottom of the page where there will be an “apply now” button. Clicking the button will open a window where you can upload the necessary files. This includes things like your resume, cover letter, degree, photo etc.Once you have gathered and submitted your documents, our placement team will look them over and potentially send some things back to you (usually resume and cover letter) with recommended edits. Once the final edits are done, our placement team will send everything over to our partners in your destination of choice.These partners will then get in touch with you to set up a date for your Skype interview. Our placement team will give you some interview tips and sometimes even a list of questions that you can expect during the interview to help you be better prepared.MyTEFL graduates’ applications are prioritized by our partners so you’ll be “jumping the queue” so to speak and if the interview goes well (they usually do), it’s time to celebrate your new job! Your employer will take over from the placement team here and start sending you the necessary information/documentation to begin applying for your visa and booking your flight. Once you land in the country, your employer will typically pick you up from the airport and help you find accommodations. Getting a TEFL job abroad has never been so easy!So what are you waiting for? Your adventure begins as soon as you register for your TEFL course, check out our website over here



