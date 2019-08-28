LEADSCOUNCIL RESPONSE TO FTC’s FOCUS ON EDUCATION MARKETING STANDARDS

LeadsCouncil, an independent association of performance marketing professionals, applauds yesterday’s FTC settlement with education lead generators.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LeadsCouncil, an independent association of performance marketing professionals, supports yesterday’s FTC settlement with education lead generators. It reinforces the need for online marketers to ensure consumer information is gathered and shared using industry standards.

LeadsCouncil’s mission includes developing performance marketing standards that can be applied across all industries. Joey Liner, LeadsCouncil Chairman, said “The FTC’s action underscores the need for increased transparency. I encourage companies to work with LeadsCouncil toward that goal.”

The FTC’s settlement emphasized the importance of disclosure in obtaining consumer consent, as well as the path consumer data takes afterward. LeadsCouncil has worked to educate regulators and industry participants on the technology and processes available to gather and transfer data in a compliant manner.

“The FTC confirmed,” said Liner. “that marketers are responsible for the actions of their partners. LeadsCouncil is a resource to help achieve that, including via our LeadsCouncil Standards and Know Your Affiliate Checklist.”

About LeadsCouncil

LeadsCouncil is an independent association comprised of performance marketing publishers, advertisers and technology providers. For more information visit www.leadscouncil.org



