Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition Launches Petition In Opposition to NEA Resolution to Eliminate Columbus Day

IAOVC Logo

Task Force of Italian American Groups From Across the USA to Present Petition to Secretary of Education to Stop NEA Attack on Italian American Civil Rights.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ, USA, August 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition (“IAOVC”), a nationwide coalition of anti-bias activists, has launched an online petition to have the National Education Association (“NEA”) resolution to eliminate Columbus Day overturned and requesting an investigation by the Secretary of Education.

As previously announced, IAOVC assembled a Task Force of a multitude of Italian American organizations from across the country, to demand NEA overturn its Resolution, passed at the NEA National Convention in July, to eliminate Columbus Day. Task Force members emailed and called NEA President Lily Eskelsen Garcia to have the Anti-Columbus Resolution overturned over the last several weeks. Due to that not occurring, the online petition was launched.

The petition, available at change.org at this link http://chng.it/9fXkK98fh4 - states:

We, the undersigned, call upon NEA President Lily Eskelsen-Garcia to immediately overturn the discriminatory resolution of renaming Columbus Day and stop the NEA's attack on Italian Americans. We are also requesting an Investigation by the Secretary of Education. We believe renaming Columbus Day to another ethnic holiday or any other holiday is unequal treatment and violates the spirit of diversity and inclusion.

Task Force members and IAOVC are asking all Americans, especially those of Italian heritage, to sign the petition and join in this important defense of a great American holiday that is so important to all Italian Americans.

The Task Force and IAOVC also ask all to continue emailing NEA President Lily Eskelsen García at leskelsen@nea.org and calling NEA Headquarters at 202-833-4000 to object to its Anti-Columbus Day resolution and have it overturned.

If an Italian American organization would like to join the Task Force and participate in this effort email info@iaovc.org.

IAOVC’s sole focus and objective is to fight bias, stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans. It is the only national Italian American organization with this exclusive mandate. IAOVC’s stated mission is to “…secure the rightful representation of Americans of Italian origin and of all peoples whose paths toward social equality have been impeded. The powers of intellect, wisdom and due process of law will be brought to bear on all inequities.”

IAOVC issues a regular email newsletter, “The Alfano Digest,” to over 5,000 individuals and Italian American organizations nationwide. Written and compiled by IAOVC founder and President, Dr. Manny Alfano, the Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination and defamation as well as activates the IAOVC nationwide network of “Defenders” who respond through calls, emails, social media, letters and demonstrations where necessary. The Alfano Digest also contains interesting and informative Italian American cultural and heritage news and information. To receive the Digest, email Dr. Alfano at mannyalfano@comcast.net.

To join or obtain more information on The Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition visit iaovc.org.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.