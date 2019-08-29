CureMetrix Collaborates with HealthCare Konnect to Bring AI to Breast Cancer Detection Centers in Africa

It is our honor to support HealthCare Konnect by providing African communities with access to the CureMetrix AI technology and infrastructure they need to improve cancer detection and survival rates.” — Kevin Harris, CEO, CureMetrix

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CureMetrix, a healthcare technology company that develops computer-aided detection (CAD) artificial intelligence (AI) based radiology software, announced that it entered into an agreement with HealthCare Konnect, to bring CureMetrix AI technologies to healthcare institutions in Nigeria and Algeria. The organizations will collaborate to support the clinical advancement of AI technologies to improve breast cancer detection in these regions.The combined population in Nigeria and Algeria has grown to over 242 million. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates there will be a 70% increase in the incidence of breast cancer by 2030 in these developing countries. Although radiology services have expanded in these regions over the past several years, many women die due to a lack of early and effective detection. The problem is further compounded by a shortage of trained radiologists who can support the growing healthcare needs in these countries."We are eager to support radiologists in improving breast cancer detection in both the rural and heavily populated regions of Africa,” said Marwan Senhaji, Managing Director of HealthCare Konnect. “We believe that with the assistance of AI solutions by CureMetrix, we can help radiologists and their teams increase breast cancer detection rates and be more efficient with their workflow to help them deliver better clinical outcomes for patients in their communities.”CureMetrix received FDA-clearance for its product cmTriage™ and is currently conducting studies to expand its suite of AI solutions to identify, mark and score anomalies in breast cancer screening. cmTriage has a .95 area under the curve (AUC) and delivers consistent performance across densities, lesion types and sizes. In studies published in the Journal of Digital Imaging , CureMetrix cmAssist® was able to demonstrate the ability to find cancers up to six years before first detection, and help readers improve their detection on average 27% without increasing recall rates.“In our pursuit to build the best AI products in the world, it is our honor to support HealthCare Konnect by providing African communities with access to the CureMetrix AI technology and infrastructure needed to improve cancer survival rates. We look forward to putting our solutions to work to further support the patient and clinical experience in Africa,” said Kevin Harris, Chief Executive Officer of CureMetrix.About CureMetrixDelivering CAD that Works, CureMetrix is committed to the advancement of technology that improves cancer survival rates worldwide. With research that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning to develop the next generation of medical image analysis, CureMetrix delivers technology that radiologists, healthcare systems and patients can confidently rely on. For more information visit www.curemetrix.com About HealthCare KonnectHealthCare Konnect is a Swiss distribution company focused on registration, distribution and promotion of last generation medical device products in Switzerland and in North and West African countries. For more information, visit https://www.hckonnect.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.