Create Custom Microwave Solutions with New SMA Panel Mount Receptacles

Amphenol RF allows customers to build-their-own SMA panel mount receptacle, ideal for microwave applications.

DANBURY, CT, USA, August 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce a line of fully customizable SMA Panel Mount Receptacles . These connectors offer excellent VSWR performance up to 18 GHz. Various flange sizes are available, including 2- and 4-hole flange configurations. Termination options include post contacts with extended PTFE insulators as well as solder cup, tab and slotted contacts which make the connector suitable for a wide variety of microwave component applications.The stainless steel machined connector bodies are passivated or gold plated. Center contacts are machined from Beryllium Copper and are plated gold. Mechanical or epoxy center contact captivation ensures stability and a solid PCB connection. Standard sizes are available for quick delivery and custom contact and dielectric lengths may be selected with our easy to use part number configurator.SMA Panel Mount Receptacles are ideal for microwave applications such as RF amplifiers, attenuators, couplers, detectors, microwave filters, power dividers and combiners, receivers and transceivers, and solid state switches.Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.# # #



