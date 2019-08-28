Lifetime Designs Beats Tariff Increases with Lockdowel Fastening Technology and Aggressive Bidding

Commercial Cabinet Co. is Offsetting Tariff Increases with Lockdowel Slide to Lock Fastening, Reducing Labor Costs and Job Turnaround Time

I’m really glad we chose to switch to Lockdowel fastening when we did. We are going to need those savings with the increase in material and tool costs the new tariffs are bringing. ” — James Romanelli, President Lifetime Design Corp

DEER PARK, NY, USA, August 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lifetime Design Corp announces they have fully adopted Lockdowel pre-inserted technology for cabinetry and panels. To offset the tariff hikes on building materials, the Architectural Woodworking Institute (AWI) QCP Licensed,commercial millwork company is using Lockdowel pre-inserted, slide-to-lock fasteners to reduce headcount for specialized labor.

“In 2018 Lifetime Designs made the strategic decision to implement Lockdowel hidden fasteners for our cabinetry,” Lifetime Design President James Romanelli says. “Not only did this allow super sturdy cabinet boxes, it saved us substantially on labor.”

Romanelli explains that he was able to hire employees with little or no experience and train them to assemble cabinetry.“Lockdowel makes assembly simple with slide and lock fastening, and has allowed us to hire less skilled labor and to be more aggressive with our bidding--resulting in winning more jobs!”

Lifetime Design’s latest project involves 19 rooms of cabinetry and counters for a health facility in Long Island. Because it takes less time to assemble a cabinet with Lockdowel fasteners, they were able to meet tight schedules and save 40 percent in labor costs. “I’m really glad we chose to switch to Lockdowel fastening when we did. We are going to need those savings with the increase in material and tool costs the new tariffs are bringing,” Romanelli says.

Romanelli says to produce Lockdowel cabinets they purchased a boring and insertion CNC machine for about $62,000. “Though there were a few hiccups integrating Lockdowel into our production procedures, once we ironed out the kinks our productivity soared.”

The patented Lockdowel Channel Lock Fasteners are single-piece fasteners that require no glue or tools for assembly. Panels are joined by inserting the two-prong Lockdowel fastener into pre-drilled holes, sliding and locking the fastener into place.According to the company, joints are tight and hold up under the most extreme stress test – 1,164 lbs on a one inch shelf. Lockdowel fasteners have always tested and passed to ANSI and BIFMA standards.



About Lifetime Design Corp.

Lifetime Design Corp. crafts commercial woodworking, architectural woodwork, and millwork. Their 35 years of experience in architectural woodworking is unlimited. Lifetime Designs makes ceilings, columns, wood moldings, acoustic panels, wall units, furniture, solid surface countertops, laminate countertops, bars, media cabinets, medical cabinets, reception desks, workstations, bathroom vanities and just about anything you can imagine that is custom made of wood.

Through the AWI’s Quality Certification Program the company is now endorsed by American Subcontractors Association (ASA) and Construction Specification Institute (CSI). AWI's Quality Certification Program (QCP) is the industry standard in quality assurance for interior architectural woodwork.

Lifetime Design client list includes Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, The Waldorf School and many others. Visit http://www.lifetimedesigncorp.com/clients.html to see more of their clients and learn more about Lifetime Design Cop. 162 E. Industry Court, Deer Park, NY 11729. 631.242.1162



About Lockdowel

Lockdowel provides simple manufacturing, assembly, and installation solutions for cabinets, furniture, closets, fixtures and architectural millwork. Patent # 10,197,081. Lockdowel 41920 Christy Street, Fremont, CA 94538 , (650) 477-7112 www.lockdowel.com

Future of Fastening - Lockdowel



