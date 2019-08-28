Manufacturing company in Herzegovina adopted BPM based MyEasyISOPro to attain ISO compliance by integrating QHSE systems

MyEasyISO Pro offers excellent flexibility with an unbelievable amount of feature and drives to continual improvement with fast return of investment” — Kaushal Sutaria, Senior Manager of Effivity Technology

VALLEY COTTAGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The story of the manufacturer started to evolve in 2002, and during these fifteen years, it became one of the regional brand leaders in the production of Premium hygienic products. The production was a real challenge in the beginning, and creating a strong brand was a huge responsibility to them. The beginnings were challenging and somewhat difficult, but desire to offer high-quality products to consumers lead to the development of three factories. They adjust their business strategy with quality conditions of ISO management norms, thus guaranteeing the products’ quality.

The General Manager stated, “We wanted to be the regional no. 1 in all our products. Inspired by our customers, we create high-quality products and services providing easy and safe life. We incorporated high quality into our products with sustainable environmental impact, and secure safety and health needs of our employees. We thought of a better way possible to continuously implement new technologies and invest in quality production management, and we have attained it through MyEasyISO Pro software.”

MyEasyISO Pro is a robust, customizable and configurable GRC (Governance Risk Compliance) platform. Its framework provides the best in class user interface, scalability, adaptability and customization capabilities. MyEasyISO Pro has on-cloud and on-premises deployment options, making a fuss-free approach to manage ISO compliances. It comes with pre-built, pre-configured and validated workflows and ready-to-use forms that will give you an edge over your competition.

With MyEasyISO Pro Operations module, you can easily streamline your actual processes. You can automate, customize and maximize your management systems for your tangible business benefits. It can customize and configure everything – applications, workflows, approvals, alerts/notification, user interface, access controls, forms, fields, menus, reports and more.

MyEasyISO Pro software does not require IT experts or software developer for customization. It is simple and agile. Employees with varied levels of computer proficiency and IT knowledge can use the software with an equal level of efficiency.

“MyEasyISO Pro not only enables the organization to achieve compliance by ensuring regulations and standards but also transforms the business process to enhance productivity. MyEasyISO Pro offers excellent flexibility with an unbelievable amount of feature and drives to continual improvement with fast return of investment" said Kaushal Sutaria, Senior Manager of Effivity Technology.



About MyEasyISO Pro

MyEasyISO Pro is a customer first-choice for Governance – Risk – Compliance software solution that offers powerful platforms to augment Quality, Environment, Health, and Safety management systems. It offers flexible deployment models in the cloud or on-premise for several industries such as aviation, construction, oil and gas, chemical, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, energy and utilities, food and beverage, manufacturing and more.

MyEasyISO Pro helps in achieving ISO certification so you can manage regulations and standards like ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001, ISO 17025, ISO 13485, ISO 22000 and many others.

To find out how our software could benefit you, visit www.myeasyiso.com or email your queries to info@myeasyiso.com.



