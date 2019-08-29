SmartBear Expands Mobile Test Automation Innovation with Acquisition of Bitbar

The tool of choice for the New Software Organization Think Bigger. Build Smarter. Create Great Software.

Joining the SmartBear family means bringing the most flexible mobile app testing platform to more forward-thinking DevOps teams. Who will be able to leverage SmartBear tools to deliver better software” — Marko Kaasila – Bitbar Co-Founder and CEO

HELSINKI, FINLAND, August 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bitbar Technologies, the leading provider of testing technology for web and mobile applications, has been acquired by SmartBear Software.Bitbar has been developing best-in-class testing solutions for over ten years. Helping DevOps teams of all sizes achieve their Continuous Testing goals, including Mozilla, WeWork, Google, PayPal, Deutsche Telekom, Square, CBS Interactive, and TomTom, and empowering hundreds of companies in their transformation to become a New Software Organization. Currently with the most flexible mobile and web application testing platform, capable of handling any automation framework at scale without concurrency or user limitations; Bitbar offers enterprise-grade and world-class capabilities to run automated tests on any OS and hardware combination.SmartBear is the driver behind the industry's best tools for ensuring quality software delivery. Bitbar’s infrastructure and capacities provide a perfect complement to the mobile test capabilities of the SmartBear solution, CrossBrowserTesting. In bringing these solutions together, SmartBear expands the scope of both products and brings the Bitbar platform to a much broader set of software development teams. With most organizations having mobile as well as web application testing needs, Bitbar’s industry-leading technology and proven success made it the clear choice to bring into the SmartBear family.“The addition of Bitbar's IP, technology - and the innovative individuals who built it - to the SmartBear family is a big win for our customers. with support for any test automation framework, unlimited device concurrency, and flexible deployment models, Bitbar enhances our customer's ability to release better, higher-quality software, faster.”Christian Wright - Chief Product Officer and Executive GM, SmartBear.“We built Bitbar to make developers’ lives easier, helping software organizations to be agile and flexible. Joining the SmartBear family means bringing the most flexible web and mobile app testing platform to more forward-thinking DevOps teams. Combining forces with an organization so committed to open source was just a natural next step. Our customers will continue to enjoy the platform they know and love; while now being able to leverage the broad range of SmartBear tools to make better software and deliver value faster.”Marko Kaasila – Bitbar Co-Founder and CEOThe way organizations build, test, and deliver software has fundamentally changed. While continuous testing is being widely adopted across the enterprise, automation remains a challenge for most companies as software complexity grows. By allowing development and test teams to continue using their preferred existing technologies and processes, Bitbar and SmartBear will empower agile, flexible, and efficient teams becoming a New Software Organization that delivers exceptional digital experiences to customers in the shortest time.About SmartBear SoftwareSmartBear is behind the software that empowers developers, testers, and operations engineers at over 20,000 of the world’s most innovative organizations, including Adobe, JetBlue, MasterCard, and Microsoft. More than 6 million people use SmartBear tools to build, test, and monitor great software, faster. Our high-impact tools are easy to try, easy to buy, and easy to use. For more information, visit: https://smartbear.com , or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.About BitbarBitbar is the most flexible cloud-based testing platform to automate continuous software delivery. Empowering DevOps teams of all sizes - including Mozilla, WeWork, Google, PayPal, Deutsche Telekom, Square, CBS Interactive, and TomTom. Bitbar Device Cloud is also offered through IBM Cloud as part of its Rational Test Workbench. Bitbar solutions help companies to optimize CI/CD workflows, leverage AI to accelerate software development lifecycle, and accelerate their transformation into a New Software Organization. Learn more at https://bitbar.com , or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or YouTube.Bitbar - The tool of choice for the New Software Organization.Try the most flexible testing platform for free.ContactsNoel WurstSmartBear SoftwareNoel.Wurst@smartbear.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.