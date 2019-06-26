IBM Cloud adds Bitbar to its Enterprise Offering

Bitbar - The tool of choice for the New Software Organization

IBM Cloud Enterprise offering includes now Bitbar, the leading provider of testing technology for web and mobile apps.

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, June 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helsinki, Finland - Bitbar Technologies, the leading provider of testing technology for web and mobile applications, today signed a partnership with IBM to offer its enterprise customers access to the fastest and most flexible testing platform.Bitbar has already been present for many years on IBM Cloud. This agreement comes to solidify a healthy and long-term relationship with IBM who once again is trusting on Bitbar technology to provide its customers with the flexibility, scalability, speed, and reliability that has made Bitbar one of the market leaders.“Our collaboration with IBM brings together the best of our combined mobile testing market leadership and will help customers reduce cost, manage change, and improve quality across the entire mobile development and delivery lifecycle.Combining IBM Rational Test Workbench with Bitbar technology allows organizations to fully automate end-to-end testing of mobile and omnichannel scenarios across multiple devices and configurations.IBM Rational Test Workbench and Bitbar offer a unique solution that will help customers deliver reliable mobile applications to their end users as quickly as possible.”Jouko Kaasila – Bitbar Co-Founder and COOUsing Bitbar technology IBM enterprise customers will now be empowered to be more agile, flexible, and efficient to deliver great digital experiences to end users in the shortest possible time. Enjoying full freedom to use their existing processes, containers, and frameworks. On top of unlimited users and unlimited concurrency on thousands of real devices and browsers. Bitbar will help IBM enterprise customers to save up to 60% on their development budget and reduce testing time from months to hours.“When it comes to mobile modernization, our partnership with Bitbar means our clients are better placed to deliver reliable mobile applications and services as quickly as possible. IBM’s Rational Test Workbench and Bitbar Device Cloud help our joint clients run continuous testing efforts as part of their DevOps journey to mobile modernization.”Wing To – Vice President, IBM Cloud, DevOpsThe way we build, test, and deliver software has fundamentally changed. Continuous Testing is still a challenge for most companies. Only agile, flexible, and efficient New Software Organizations provide exceptional digital experiences to customers in the shortest time.About BitbarBitbar automates mobile build, test, and deployment for DevOps teams of all sizes - including Mozilla, Google, PayPal, Microsoft, Deutsche Telekom, Square, CBS Interactive, Groupon, Outfit 7, Merck, and TomTom, helping them to succeed in their web and mobile software development and test automation. Bitbar solutions help optimize CI/CD workflows, build high-performance agile teams, leverage AI to accelerate software development lifecycle, and deliver value to end customers, faster.ContactsMedia contact: marketing(at)bitbar.comGlobal Sales contact: sales(at)bitbar.com



