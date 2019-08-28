Brain Simulator II Technology Comes to Life

Video Explains Brain Simiulator II

New Artificial General Intelligence Software System Launches

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FutureAI and CEO, Charles Simon, announced today the introduction of “ Brain Simulator II” ™, an innovative, free, open-source project for Artificial General Intelligence (“AGI”) to integrate diverse AI algorithms. For example, BrainSim II combines vision and touch into a single “mental” model and is making progress toward the comprehension of causality and the passage of time. As the modules are enhanced over time, progressively more “intelligence” will emerge.What’s Unique About the Brain Simulator?“BrainSim II” marries Neural Network and Symbolic AI techniques to create unbounded possibilities. It creates an array of millions of neurons interconnected by any number of synapses. Further, any cluster of neurons can be collected as a “Module” which can execute any desired background programming. For example, BrainSim II can integrate neural network recognition techniques with symbolic AI software structures efficiently creating a relational knowledge base,— says Charles Simon, the developer of the Brain Simulator II.What’s in the initial version?Available by year’s end, BrainSim II includes the simulator engine and a library of neuron networks and modules. For real-world interaction, there are modules which can capture continuous video from a camera, process still images, recognize speech, and synthesize speech output. Robotic controls for a simple single-gripper mobile robot have also been developed. To speed development, 2D and 3D world-simulators (handling touch, vision, collisions, aroma, temperature, etc.) can replace the real-world inputs to reduce the initial complexity and allow for repeatable testing. Internally, modules handle interpretation of the inputs, integrating various inputs into a mental model, goals, behaviors, and an “entity” module controls and balances the other modules. A knowledge-base module provides a convenient way to represent objects, their attributes, and their relationships.Next Steps:To help advance the project more quickly, the company is encouraging outside developers to participate in the project during testing and further development. Sign-ups are available at the FutureAI website or http://brainsim.org Requirements: Microsoft Windows 10, Visual Studio with C#, Plenty of RAM. Optional Peripherals: Camera, Microphone, Robot.# # #About FutureAIAn Artificial General Intelligence (“AGI”) research company founded by AI pioneer and successful entrepreneur, Charles J. Simon. Privately funded, the company is creating and promoting AGI technologies as a pathway to creating systems on a par with human intelligence. The new “Brain Simulator II” flagship software, and the well-reviewed Will Computers Revolt? book are keystones of the company, along with the companion video series: “About Your Brain” and “About Brain Simulator”About Charles J. Simon, BSEE MSCSFounder/CEO of FutureAI, Charles Simon is a nationally recognized computer software/hardware expert, author and speaker. He is noted for two artificial intelligence (“AI”) systems and two generation of Computers Aided Design (“CAD”). His most recent book is the successful Will Computers Revolt? Preparing for the Future of Artificial Intelligence. Professionally, he has worked on numerous major software projects including Microsoft's MSNBC.COM. He is a member of IEEE, AAAI, and AAAS as well as high-IQ societies, Triple-nine, Intertel, and Mensa.Mr. Simon has computer write-ups in Newsweek, the LA Times, USA Today, and other media. Originally from San Francisco, he is a philanthropist supporting various causes, such as: STEM youth education, and arts and sciences organizations across the US. Also a world sailor, Mr. Simon has circumnavigated the globe and sailed the Arctic Northwest Passage.

