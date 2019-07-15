Creating Brains in Software Video Series on YouTube
New Video series explain thinking from the perspective of creating Artificial General Intelligence
Videos at:
Watch "Brain Simulator II"
Watch "How Your Brain Works"
Also, Will Computers Revolt? the new companion book, details the future of artificial intelligence (AI) in an easy-to-read format of what and how humanity should prepare. FOREWORD reviews says, "Will Computers Revolt? is a fascinating and informed look at the conjoined futures of humanity and artificial intelligence."
To see more reviews: http://futureai.guru/Press.aspx or https://www.amazon.com/Will-Computers-Revolt-Artificial-Intelligence/dp/1732687218
Charles J. Simon, Founder, FutureAI: http://futureai.guru/Founder.aspx
The Brain Simulator II videos, How Your Brain Works series and the book Will Computers Revolt? were developed and written by nationally recognized computer software/hardware expert and AI pioneer, Charles Simon. He is noted for two generations of CAD, the creation of two Artificial Intelligence Systems, neuroscience, along with software for EEGs. Also, Mr. Simon has co-founded several pioneering technology companies in Silicon Valley. Previous publications include a successful book on Computer Aided Design, book contributions, numerous technical articles with write-ups in Newsweek and other well-known media. Mr. Simon is a member of IEEE, TripleNine, Intertel, Mensa, AAAI, AAAS and holds a BSEE and MSCS.
Charles Simon
Future AI
425-7656-8162
email us here
How your Brain Works in 5 Minutes
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.