Author and Attorney Lance J. LoRusso To Speak At AJC Decatur Book Festival at 1:30 PM on September 1st

LoRusso Will Offer Tips On How To Turn Your Expertise Into Writing

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES , August 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney and critically acclaimed author, Lance J. LoRusso will be speaking at the AJC Decatur Book Festival on September 1, 2019 at 1:30 PM ET at tent 430 (West Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur, GA). He will also be signing copies of his books after his presentation. LoRusso, who made his mark in writing with his acclaimed non-fiction books, When Cops Kill and Blue News before venturing into the world of fiction with true crime tales and mysteries, will discuss how authors can turn their expertise into writing. He will discuss how his years as a police officer and then attorney were critical in his writing career and also allowed him to pivot from the world of non-fiction to fiction with his books, Peacemaking and Parallax: True Crime Tales. He has another book due out in November, Hunting of Men which is the first book in the Blue Mystery series. During his 1-hour presentation, LoRusso will take questions from the audience as well as speak. All of his current books will be on sale throughout the duration of the AJC Decatur Book Festival that runs from August 31st to September 1st.

“I am very honored to be making a presentation at the AJC Decatur Book Festival and share my knowledge and passion for writing,” said Lance J. LoRusso. “I hope that some of the information that I share might inspire someone attending the presentation to pursue their dream of writing.”



The AJC Decatur Book Festival is one of the largest independent book festivals in the nation. It is held on Labor Day weekend annually in historic downtown Decatur, Georgia. It draws thousands of authors and readers from around the country. The festival includes book signings, author readings, poetry slams, writing workshops, and book sales.

About the author

Lance LoRusso is the Principal of the LoRusso Law Firm located in Atlanta, Georgia. As a civil litigator with a law enforcement background, he focuses his practice on critical incident & media response, catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases. A former officer, LoRusso is a strong advocate for Georgia law enforcement. He serves as General Counsel to the Georgia Fraternal Order of Police as well as Lodge Attorney for Cobb County’s Lodge 13 of the Fraternal Order of Police. Additionally, he responds to critical incidents on behalf of law enforcement officers, having represented officers in over 80 on-duty shootings. LoRusso is a highly sought-after media expert on law enforcement issues and has appeared on CNN, HLN, FOX News Channel, FOX Business Network, The Wall Street Journal, Associated Press, Christian Science Monitor, USA Today, and numerous other outlets throughout the world. LoRusso also speaks and trains on law enforcement issues. In addition to, Parallax: True Crime Tales. He is the author of three other books - When Cops Kill: The Aftermath of a Critical Incident is a comprehensive study for law enforcement and family members of law enforcement officers to deal with in the aftermath of a shooting or violent alteration with a suspect; Blue News, deals with how law enforcement agencies deal with the media and public after officer-involved shootings and the dynamic that drives the news media to cover and report on critical incidents involving law enforcement; and Peacemaking, his entry into the world of fiction, follows the journey of a police officer, Scotty Painter, in the aftermath of a shooting.



