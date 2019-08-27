Midwest Thunderbirds High School Rugby Team Blaze a Happy Trail through Magical Ireland with Irish Rugby Tours

Midwest Thunderbirds take on Ulster on their tour to Ireland in August Enjoying some downtime in Cork The Team of Us

The cream of the Midwest High School rugby crop visited Ireland earlier this month and came home with a wealth of great memories.

When we arrived in Ireland we were treated with utmost class and care.” — Michael Garret Fisher, Coach Midwest Thunderbirds

DUBLIN, LEINSTER, IRELAND , August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- High School Girl’s Midwest Rugby have just returned from their “fantastic” rugby tour to Ireland . The team, known as the Thunderbirds, blazed a glorious trail through the green island of Ireland, making friends and building bonds that are sure to last a lifetime.The tour was organised by global rugby tour specialists, Irish Rugby Tours , who used their attentive Irish touch and twenty years of experience to make the tour one that every team member will remember fondly for the rest of their lives.“Irish Rugby Tours took care of us from start to finish,” said Thunderbirds coach and tour leader, Michael Garret Fisher. “They were excellent to work with at all stages and when we arrived in Ireland we were treated with utmost class and care.”High School Girl’s Midwest Rugby are made up of the best high school rugby players from across the Midwest. They include the future stars of USA Rugby from states including Ohio, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.The ten-day rugby tour featured three matches against top-class opposition including two Irish provinces, Connacht and Ulster. Top-class training sessions were delivered by “excellent” former Irish rugby internationals and the group were treated to a special tour inside the home of Irish Rugby, the Aviva Stadium at the famous Lansdowne Road.As well as that full immersion into the rugby culture of Ireland, the squad learned about Irish history and culture and how it has shaped the way we play our sports, build our teams and bring our people together throughout the world.In Dublin, there were visits to Trinity College Dublin, Dublin Castle and the award-winning EPIC Ireland Museum where the story of Irish emigration and the USA is told with detailed, interactive clarity. A highlight of the tour was a trip to the spectacular Cliffs of Moher and Aran Islands followed by the vibrant atmosphere of Galway City.Further south, the group visited the beautiful grounds of University College Cork. They learnt about the city’s connection to the Titanic and sailed across the bay to the fascinating fortress and jail on Spike Island.“Everything was planned and ran smoothly,” said Michael Garret Fisher. “It was very easy to be the Head Coach and leader of a group of 60 people with Irish Rugby Tours. Hotels were top notch and food included was fantastic. Our guides, Michelle, Henry, and Ted were absolutely fantastic. Michelle worked so hard and by the end of the tour she had truly become family.”Irish Rugby Tours & United States RugbyIrish Rugby Tours is based in the heart of Munster. The company has been organising and hosting both Irish and international rugby tour groups for over sixteen years. In that time, it has built strong and trusted relationships with rugby communities, rugby coaches, activity and accommodation providers across Ireland, the UK, continental Europe, the United States of America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.Our history with USA Rugby goes all the way back to 1987, when our chairman was one of the head coaches to the USA Eagles prior to the first World Cup in New Zealand.If you want to find out more about Irish Rugby Tours you can reach them here:George HookIrish Rugby Tours+353 86 813 4888or email them here: george@irishrugbytours.com

Midwest Thunderbirds blaze a happy trail on their "fantastic" Irish Rugby Tour to Ireland



