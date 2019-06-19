Mighty Oaks Tour to New Zealand Brings them "Closer"

Danville Oaks in their first match on tour to New Zealand Danville Oaks take some time to 'relax' on their Irish Rugby Tour to New Zealand Contesting at the lineout - Danville Oaks on their Irish Rugby Tour to New Zealand

California's mighty Danville Oaks took a "trip of a lifetime" to the spiritual home of rugby union, New Zealand, and came back stronger and "closer as a team".

This was our second year with Irish Rugby Tours and yet again it was a very professionally run tour.” — David Liebowitz, Head Coach, Danville Oaks

DUBLIN, CO. DUBLIN, IRELAND, June 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The mighty men of Californian and USA Rugby , Danville Oaks, have just returned from the “trip of a lifetime” to New Zealand where they spent twelve days immersed in the home and culture of rugby’s greatest exponents.The rugby tour to New Zealand was organised by global rugby tour specialists, Irish Rugby Tours , who are now bringing their distinctly attentive and Irish touch to tours all over the world. With over twenty years experience in the business, Irish Rugby Tours was the obvious choice for Danville Oaks.“This was our second year with Irish Rugby Tours and yet again it was a very professionally run tour,” says Head Coach, David Liebowitz. “They were very responsive and great to work with. We were given lots of options and Irish Rugby Tours worked through all the details until we had the perfect tour plan in place. Everything was on point.”The twelve-day tour displayed the tour company's ability to adapt itineraries for their guests and cater to different tastes and requirements. Danville Oaks’s trip to the home of the famous All Blacks was a broad spectrum of rugby experiences, fun days out and colourful cultural experiences.The 2018 National Champions started their tour in windy Wellington where they experienced the thrills and spills of top-class professional rugby at Westpac Stadium as the Hurricanes took on Crusaders in a pulsating game in the Super Rugby League.The Oaks got preparations underway for their own series of matches the following day, with a training session at Scots College, Wellington. Scots were also the team’s first opposition on tour.“The level of games were exactly on point,” says Group Leader, Marina Leusing. “They were at a comparable level and prepared us well. We really learned a lot from the whole experience.”As well as the three games on tour, the squad were treated to several top-class training sessions. For many, one of the highlights of the whole experience was the session in Palmerston North Boys’ High School where first team coach Blair Van Stripriaan was joined by former All Black, Bruce Hemara, and former Munster star Lifeimi Mafi.Other rugby highlights included a trip to the New Zealand Rugby Museum and a second Super Rugby match experience at the Auckland Blues versus Warathas.But this tour was about so much more than just rugby and Irish Rugby Tours was keen to show their visitors New Zealand’s beauty, culture and inherent charisma.The Haku Falls Jet Experience in Rotorua seemed to encapsulate all three and was bettered only by the group’s equally thrilling white water rafting experience with Rotorua Rafting.At Tamaki Moari Village, the team experienced the beguiling charm of Moari culture and nearby, they saw for themselves the power of the Te Puia Geothermal Geyser. Even after all that, there was still time for a day trip to the stunning beaches and cliff-tops of Waiheke Island.Three cities in twelve days taking in two professional matches, three games of their own, two top-class training sessions, a wealth of exciting cultural experiences and excursions with great food, great accommodation, a driver and tour guides that “made the tour even better”, it is hardly surprising that Danville Oaks coach David Leibowitz recently told Goff Rugby Report that the tour to New Zealand “brought us all together”.Irish Rugby Tours & United States RugbyIrish Rugby Tours is based in the heart of Munster. The company has been organising and hosting both Irish and international rugby tour groups for over sixteen years. In that time, it has built strong and trusted relationships with rugby communities, rugby coaches, activity and accommodation providers across Ireland, the UK, continental Europe, the United States of America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.Our history with USA Rugby goes all the way back to 1987, when our chairman was one of the head coaches to the USA Eagles prior to the first World Cup in New Zealand.

Mighty Californian Oaks take dream trip to New Zealand



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.