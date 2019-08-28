AARP’s Patty David Profiles Family Caregivers At M2Moms® The Marketing to Moms Conference

Patty David, Director of Consumer Insights, Personal Fulfillment, AARP

One in five adults help care for a loved one, primarily an older parent due to aging.

More than half of female caregivers feel stressed, overwhelmed, and strained both emotionally and financially. But our AARP study showed that most said they would not have it any other way.” — Patty David, Director of Consumer Insights, Personal Fulfillment, AARP

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patty David, Director of Consumer Insights, Personal Fulfillment, AARP , will review AARPs study that shows caregivers are completely overwhelmed, but also finds the role incredibly rewarding, at M2Moms® -The Marketing to Moms Conference . David said, “Half of these family caregivers are under the age of 50 meaning they are often raising young children, managing a career, and at the same time taking care of Mom or Dad.” M2Momswill be held October 16 & 17, 2019, at Fordham University’s NYC Lincoln Center campus. It is presented by Fordham’s Center for Positive Marketing and attended by national and global brand marketing executives to learn how to build more business with women and moms.Stressed But Blessed“It is not surprising,” David explained, “That more than half of female caregivers feel stressed, overwhelmed, and strained both emotionally and financially. But our AARP study showed that most said they would not have it any other way. 79% are proud to care for their loved one, and 91% said they are pleased to help. Caregivers are providing a wide range of assistance for their loved ones, one of which is shopping, whether it be at a retail store or online. We’ll look at how retailers can make their job easier and save them time and stress. My presentation will show marketers exactly what caregivers are shopping for and what purchasing preferences they have.”Moms Many Roles“Todays’ moms really are an economic powerhouse,” according to Nan McCann, M2MomsProducer. “Moms buy everywhere for everybody. They buy for their kids, their families, themselves and their parents. Moms spend $2.4 trillion annually and control 85% of all household purchasing. Patty’s session will give marketers another perspective on today’s overworked, multitasking moms and examines an area of moms and women’s purchasing that is often overlooked.”More 2019 Highlights:“This year’s conference will also offer an examine how intergenerational marketing has become a key component of marketing to moms and women. It includes timely new presentations on the very real differences between millennial moms and women and the massive emerging cohort of Gen Z moms and women. We’ll also take an in-depth look at the moms market in China. Every year 17 million new babies are born in China versus only 4 million new US babies. It absolutely dwarfs the US market,” McCann continued. “Plus, we’ll focus on tech, with segments on how moms and women are using every screen at their disposal to network, search, get advice, recommend, shop & buy. The tech sessions & media discussions will be presented by Google, Facebook, YouTube, Foursquare, BuzzFeed, JetBlack, Instagram and Edison Research. Additionally, we’ll explore how “smart” innovation is changing the home environment.”Creative Engagement & Awards:“It’s not all work. In keeping with our annual traditions we’ll present our “Mom First” & “This Woman Means Business” Awards. The “Mom First” Award is given to a mom who saw and successfully pursued a business opportunity she discovered while being a mom. The “This Women Means Business” Award is presented to a proven business leader… an innovator and visionary…who in words and actions recognizes that women can be a transforming economic force in the world today…that for every successful enterprise, women mean business.”Patty David Bio:Patty DavidDirector Consumer Insights, Personal FulfillmentAARP www.aarp.org Patty David has over 25 years of experience in the research field. Consumer insights is her passion. At AARP, Patty directs the discovery and development of consumer insights for the personal fulfillment offerings. What she calls the ‘fun’ side of AARPM2Moms/ M2WSponsors:Presenting Sponsor for 2019 is The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham University. Additional sponsors include: Google, AARP, Facebook, Foursquare, WongDoody, GfK, The Motherboard, FlashLight Insights, Playwell LLC, Marketing to Mums, Tinybeans, Incite, The Female Factor, The Hunter Miller Group, Edison Research, BuzzFeed, Millennial Ad Network, Snippies and Tiny Tutus.About M2Moms/ M2WM2Moms-The Marketing to Moms ConferenceM2W-The Marketing to Women ConferenceOctober 16 & 17, 2019Pope Auditorium at Fordham UniversityFor information: www.M2Moms.com www.m2w.biz or 860.724.2649 or nan@pme-events.com25% Early Registration Discount Code Is EB25 at: https://www.m2moms.com/registration/ M2Moms& M2Ware produced by PMEEnterprises LLC.



