BEIJING, CHINA, August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recent years, Chinese parents tend to spend more money on their children during the summer holiday. The saying "a half year’s salary couldn't support one child’s summer programs" has gone viral on Weibo.“In the last two months, we have spent more than 30,000 to 40,000 Yuan (US$4285 to 5714) for our son,” said Wu Yuan, a young housewife from Anhui province of China. This summer, Wu Yuan just finished her master’s degree and hasn’t been employed yet. All the family expenditures are supported by her husband’s 10,000 Yuan (US$1428) monthly salary.How do the Chinese children spend their summertime? What are the drivers behind parents’ generosity? To find out the answers, Rong360 Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) released the questionnaire "Sharing Children's Bills – A Survey on Summer Vacation Economy" to listen to the Chinese parents' voice.According to the survey by Rong360 Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT), 49% of respondents choose to let their children attend cram class, which means nearly 50% of the Chinese children go to tutoring centers during summer break. Travel ranks the second with 14% of respondents and shopping and interest courses follows, accounting for 13% and 11.5% respectively.Why do Chinese parents cram their children’s summertime with tutoring classes? According to the survey, 48% of the respondents believe that "children should have hobbies and specialties" and classes can "enrich their spare time in summer vacation". However, 43% of parents think that "their children's academic performance needs to be improved".Parents are paying more and more attention to children’s feelings. 32% of respondents said that they choose interest classes because their child likes it, and only 21% of the parent believe that "children cannot fall behind in the early stages of their life".It is interesting that things are slightly different between first-tier cities and other locations. In first-tier cities, 61% of parents believe that "children should have interests and talents", according to the survey by Rong360 Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT). 63% of parents think that "children have too much spare time in summer vacation, so they should take classes to make better uses of their time".While in townships and rural areas, the situation is just the opposite. Only 13% of respondents believe that "children should have interests and specialties" and should "enrich their spare time during summer vacation".Chinese parents’ different education background and income level also influence their children’s summer plan. The lower the parents' educational background and annual income are, the more they value their children's academic achievements. The higher the parents' educational background and annual income, the more important they believe it is for their children to have interests and specialties, and they tend to make their children's summer vacation more enjoyable.For parents with master's degrees or above, 86% of them think that "children should have interests and specialties". The ones who believe that "children's school grades need to be improved" and "children should not lose at the beginning" poll at 36% and 29% respectively. Among the parents with junior high school education or below, 65% think that their children's school grades need to be improved, while only 6% think that their children should have interests and specialties.Interestingly, this survey by Rong360 Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) found that middle class parents with a monthly income of between 10,000-20,000 Yuan (roughly US$1400-2800) care more about their children's opinions. Among middle class parents, 44% of the respondents sign up for cram classes for their children because "the children like it personally".



