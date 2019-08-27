Rong360 Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Survey: 50% Chinese Children Spend Their Summer Break at Tutoring Centers

Rong360 Jianpu Technology Survey: Chinese Parents' Choices for Children in Different Education Level Rong360 Jianpu Technology Survey: Children's Summer Activity in Different Region Rong360 Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)

BEIJING, CHINA, August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- From mid-July through the end of August, the six-week-summer holiday in China is close to the end. Children will be back to school, while Chinese parents are busy checking bills and breathing with relief.In recent years, Chinese parents tend to spend more money on their children during summer break. The saying "a half year’s salary couldn't support one child’s summer programs" has gone viral on Weibo.So how do the Chinese children spend their summertime? To discover the answers, Rong360 Jianpu Technology Inc.(NYSE:JT) released the questionnaire of "Sharing Children's Bills – A Survey on Summer Vacation Economy" to hear the voices of parents.According to the survey by Rong360 Jianpu Technology Inc.(NYSE:JT), 49% of respondents choose to let their children attend cram classes, which means nearly 50% of the Chinese children go to tutoring centers during summer break. Travel is the second most popular choice, with 14% of respondents. Shopping and other extracurricular courses follow, accounting for 13% and 11.5%, respectively.For children at the pre-school stage, a majority of parents participating in the survey think the main expenditure is just daily living. According to the survey, only 13% of pre-schooler parents said that cram classes are the largest expenditure. Meanwhile, daily shopping accounts for 43%.For the kindergarten stage, the situation has reversed. 48% of the parents said that the biggest expenditure for their children during summer vacation is cram class. Only approximately 15% of parents noted the biggest expense for children is shopping. The proportion of respondents who choose interest classes for their children increased to 22%, higher than those who choose shopping.For children in primary and high school, attending cram classes is quite common. More than 60% of the parents of primary and high school students said that the biggest expenditure for their children in summer vacation is cram class. Parents of elementary school students are particularly keen on this, with about 71% of respondents saying tutoring is the biggest summer expenditure.By the time college rolls around, travel is another big summer expense. Rong360 Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) noted that 40% of college students’ parents said travel is the biggest expense during the summer vacation, the same proportion as cram school.Families in different regions have different summer vacation spending preferences. 58% of respondents in first-tier cities said that the biggest spending activity in summer vacation is cram class. In county-level cities and suburban areas, 29% of respondents said shopping is the biggest expense, while 22% of respondents chose interest classes.Surprisingly, parents in rural areas pay as much attention to cram class as parents in first-tier cities, with 55% of respondents saying cram class is the biggest expense spent on children in summer vacation. "Many rural parents are migrant workers and also would like to send their children to the cities for classes during the summer vacation." said Yan Ziping, who is a teacher in a village school in Quanzhou, Fujian Province.Rong360 Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) found that 24% of respondents said they did not let their children participate in any classes and do not plan to do so, despite the fact that attending cram school has become mainstream. Those respondents are mainly the parents of preschool children and college students. More than 40% of the respondents in both groups said they do not plan to let their children attend classes.*First-tier Cities only include Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou.



