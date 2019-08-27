Aileron Investment Management Announces Preleasing of Atrium at Liberty Park Assisted Living and Memory Care Community

Aileron Investment Management announced today that its assisted living development, Atrium at Liberty Park, is accepting pre-opening applications.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aileron Investment Management (“Aileron”) announced today that its soon to be completed assisted living and memory care development, Atrium at Liberty Park (“Atrium”), is now accepting pre-opening leasing applications and offering substantial discounts to the first 20 residents. The 130-room facility is expected to open in October 2019 and services include supportive independent living, assisted living and memory care. The Atrium is built using all concrete construction and can defend against a Category 5 hurricane.

Atrium is be managed by Meridian Senior Living, which has more than 70 communities in the U.S., with additional Florida developments expected to start later this year. The Atrium is a Class A facility that provides a safe, flexible and upscale living environment that encourages social involvement and interaction of its residents. In addition to standard assisted living and memory care service, the Atrium features state of art call and monitoring, creative studio/activities room, social lounge, theater, reading room, library, spa, beauty salon, fitness center, and “grand family room” overlooking two lushly landscaped interior courtyards. The Atrium at Liberty Park will also feature Meridian’s exclusive Montessori Moments in Time™ memory care program that helps to improve the quality of life of those with Alzheimer’s disease and other related dementias.

Aileron is an active developer in Southwest Florida and its projects include the immediately adjacent and recently completed 320-unit Uptown at Liberty Park apartment complex and the 280-unit Grand Central Apartments in Ft. Myers, Florida. Aileron also owns the Midtown Cape Apartments, a 90-unit Class A apartment community in Cape Coral that was completed in 2017 and they developed the 325-unit Channelside apartment complex in Ft Myers, which they sold in 2016.

Atrium at Liberty Park is located on NE 24 Avenue just north of Pine Island Road and close to area shopping, dining, recreation, hospitals, medical offices and more. If interested in preleasing, please visit the temporary welcome center located at 1321 NE 24th Ave, Cape Coral, FL 33909, call 239.204.3756 or visit us on the web at attriumatlibertypark.com.

“Atrium at Liberty Park is our first assisted living project and we are excited to partner with Meridian Senior Living to provide the Cape Coral area a much needed senior housing product and simultaneously provide more jobs that benefit the local Cape Coral community” said Bob Beard, CEO of Aileron. “The Atrium has already preleased multiple units and our team is working hard to ensure that the project is a success.”

About Aileron Investment Management

Aileron Investment Management is a diversified investment firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida that has historically acted as both a commercial real estate lender, investor and real estate developer. Since its inception in 2010, the Aileron companies have originated hundreds of millions in new construction lending and independently developed over $150 million in commercial real estate.





