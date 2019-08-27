100th Air Refuelling Wing, US Air Force to deliver briefing at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference

20th Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference

SMi Reports: Air mobility expert, Troy Pananon, US Air Force announced to present at the 20th Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference

LISBON, PORTUGAL, August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new speaker is announced for the upcoming 20th Annual Military and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference , taking place on 3rd – 4th December in Lisbon, Portugal . Colonel Troy Pananon Wing Commander, 100th Air Refuelling Wing, US Air Force. Colonel Pananon will be presenting amongst 26 other expert speakers and 10 sponsors and exhibitors on the two-day agenda.His presentation will be about ‘Extending Reaching and Deterrence Through Unrivalled Air Refuelling Across Europe and Africa’ and will brief on:• Integrating the 100th ARW’s KC-135 fleet with the resources of allied partners to provide extended reach within the European theatre• Extending reach: providing deterrent value through the high readiness status of the wing – MRO considerations• Providing on-demand AAR capabilities for US Air Forces in Europe: the bloody 100th as a key enabler• What lessons the wing can implement moving forward to maintain operational effectivenessFor the full agenda and speaker line-up, the brochure is available to download at http://www.military-airlift.com/ The conference will also include 4 more networking opportunities 1) Pre-Conference: Networking reception, hosted by Gold Sponsor, SkyTechMonday 2nd December | Welcome Reception | 19.00 | Sana Metropolitan Hotel2) Day 1, post conference networking reception sponsored by EmbraerTuesday 3rd December | 19.00 – 20.00 | Sana Metropolitan Hotel3) Day 2, post conference networking reception sponsored by AirbusWednesday 4th December | 19.00 – 18.30 | Sana Metropolitan Hotel4) Day 3, post conference site visit hosted by the Portuguese Air forceThursday 5th December 2019 | 09.00 - 13.00 | Montijo Air BaseFor those interested in attending the conference, there is an early bird saving of £300 available for bookings made before 30th September 2019. Registrations can be made online at http://www.military-airlift.com/ Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference3rd and 4th December 2019Lisbon, PortugalLead Sponsor: Embraer Defense & SecurityGold Sponsors: Airbus, SkyTechSponsors: IrvinGQ, JBT, Jetex Mission Planning, Leonardo, TLD Group, U.S. Cargo Systems, World Fuel ServicesFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick, on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk-- END –About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.