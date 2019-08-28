Dr. Stefanos Gialamas Receives 2019 Ideagen Global Leadership Award

Dr.Stefanos Gialamas recieves Ideagen Award

Dr. Stefanos Gialamas awarded the Ideagen Global Leadership Award for his impact on the Education Sector with his game-changing educational model “Morfosis”.

Our goal is to prepare young people to become tomorrow's leaders with ethos” — Dr.Stefanos Gialamas, President, ACS Athens

ATHENS, GREECE, August 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The 2019 Ideagen Global Leadership Awards were presented at the Inaugural Ideagen EU 2030 Summit in Athens, Greece on July 31, 2019. This year’s recipient, Dr. Stefanos Gialamas, President of the American Schools of Athens in Chalandri, Greece, was awarded the Ideagen Global Leadership Award for his impact on the Education Sector with his game-changing educational “Global Morfosis Model”.

The Ideagen Awards recognizes leaders and luminaries from across the planet and from across sectors, who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership and impact to change the world, aligned with the 2030 Global Goals.

Dr. Stefanos Gialamas presented a lecture at the EU Ideagen Summit, entitled “Preparing Young People to Become Tomorrow’s Leaders with Ethos” and is invited to speak at the Empowering Women & Girls Summit at the United Nations ECOSOC Chamber, taking place in New York, on September 22, 2019.



About ACS Athens:

ACS Athens is a student-centered international school, embracing American educational philosophy, principles, and values. Through excellence in teaching and diverse educational experiences, ACS Athens challenges all students to realize their unique potential: academically, intellectually, socially, and ethically — to thrive as responsible global citizens. (School Mission)











EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.