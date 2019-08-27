Workshop speakers Laurent Dolle, BWB and Mary-Beth Joshi, Biobank announced for the 9th Annual Conference on Biobanking

Biobanking PR6

SMi Reports: SMi presents workshops for the upcoming Biobanking conference this September with industry experts Laurent Dolle, Managing Director

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s 9th Annual Biobanking conference, will commence on 25th-26th September in London. It will bring together internationally recognised biorepositories, scientific pioneers from pharmaceutical companies, and academics to strengthen current knowledge in biosample management and their research applications.The event will consist of the most relevant topics including: the latest biorepository technological breakthroughs, the best practices in biobanking, shifts in the biosample regulation landscape, the international biobank societies with ESBB and ISBER, along with a whole host of successful biobanking business model structures. Laurent Dolle , Managing Director, BWB will be speaking on Day-One of the agenda on ‘Education and consciousness of end-users are key elements of the success stories of biobanks– Time for change with strategic thinking and End-users Outreach’.Benefits of attending:• Discover advantages of applying conventional financial and economic tools along with the step-by-step procedure to implement them• Gain firm understanding of financial and economic tools including: Value Proposition Canvas; Business Model Canvas; Surveying; Landing Page; Trial and Error and more• How to use these tools to create your biobank brand image through expression using business model and depict your organisation’s value• Grasp the concept of ‘not needing to create the perfect product for the perfect client’ to avoid the pitfalls of overspecialisation and over-narrowing your target market• Learn how to you can improve your biobank’s data quality through meta-analysis and associating your biosamples with dataFor those interested in attending, the event brochure with the full speaker line-up and agenda are available to download online at www.biobanking-event.com/einpr6 The other speaker will be Mary-Beth Joshi , Director, Biobank & Translational Research Core and will be speaking on Day-Two of the agenda on ‘Sustainable biobank cost recovery model in an Academic setting: A case study of the Substrate Services Core & Research Support, Duke University’.Benefits of attending:• Learn to look beyond linear directed biobanking implementation• Learn how to develop and maintain a sustainable business plan• Optimization of resources by focusing on biobanking core competencies• Lessons learned from an organic growth experienceRegistrations can be made online at www.biobanking-event.com/einpr6 Biobanking 2019Main Conference: 25th - 26th September 2019Pre-Conference Workshops: 24th September 2019Location: Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKProudly sponsored by: Topa and Interactive SoftwareFor sponsorship enquiries please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6168.For delegate enquiries contact Fateja Begum on +44 (0) 20 7827 6184.For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



