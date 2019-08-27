Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000

Fox Dealer GianCarlo Asong Alabastro

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc. magazine revealed that Fox Dealer is No. 479 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000."To be an Inc.500 honoree for two years in a row is a tremendous honor, and I couldn't be more grateful for this acknowledgment. Every day I see the passion and drive our people invest in our customers, and I firmly believe it's a crucial part of our success. Their commitment to problem-solving and building relevant technologies is unparalleled. Being recognized for our growth is a direct tribute to their hard work and innovation. But, we are not one to ease up on the gas, peddle. We have our sights set on hitting the trifecta in 2020."GC Asong AlabastroNot only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 “The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.



