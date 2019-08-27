Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. to Acquire Established San Diego Roofing Company with $5 Million in Revenue

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp (OTC PINK: SIRC) announces signing definitive agreement to acquire one of the most established roofing companies in San Diego.

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solar Stock Breaking News - Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC: $SIRC) Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 40 Year-Old San Diego Roofing Company with $5 Million in RevenuesAugust 27, 2019 - POWAY, CA - (Investorideas.com Newswire and RenewableEnergyStocks.com) Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC PINK: SIRC) today announced that the company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire one of the most established roofing companies in San Diego.David Massey, CEO of Integrated Solar, commented, “This acquisition will provide a strong foundation to our strategy to “roll-up” solar/roofing companies in the Southern California market. In addition to the $5 million per year revenue stream, the company has a valuable database of present and past clients to whom we can cross-market our solar solutions.Massey went on to say, “the demand for electrical usage in Southern Cal has put a huge stress on the electrical grid. We are providing a solution to those electrical needs to our customers through our affordable solar solutions.”Finally, Massey estimates that, “by cross-selling our solar solutions to the newly announced acquisitions, SIRC will see a revenue increase of 15%-20% per quarter. Our previously announced LOI’s are still scheduled to close in September."About Solar Integrated Roofing CorporationSolar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC) is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit:Forward-Looking Statements:Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.RenewableEnergyStocks.com: investing ideas in renewable energy stocksLike Renewable Energy Stocks? View our Renewable Energy Stocks DirectoryGet News Alerts on Renewable Energy StocksContact:Marlena LeBrun760-566-9116marlenalebrun@gmail.comfacebook.com/SolarIntegratedRoofingCorporationinstagram.com/Solar_Integrated_Roofing_Corptwitter.com/SIRCStocklinkedin.com/company/sirc-stockDisclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. Disclosure : this news release featuring SIRC is a paid for news release on Investorideas.com ( $750)More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.comGlobal investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp



