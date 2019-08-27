DSM Solar USA to develop Solar on 400 acres for African-American landowners and Church in North Carolina

African-American farmers, landowners, and church take advantage of solar energy opportunities in NC

ROXBORO, NC, USA , August 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DSM Solar USA selected to develop 100 Megawatts of Solar on 400 acres for African-American landowners and Lawson Chapel Baptist Church in Roxboro and Enfield, North Carolina

August 2019

In a historical setting and meeting, Pastor LD Logan and church members of Lawson Chapel Baptist Church located in Roxboro, North Carolina voted to move forward with the development of a 20 megawatt solar farm on 103 acres owned by the largely African-American congregation of 300 members.

The solar development will be part of a larger renewable energy initiative and solar farm development that seeks to help African-American landowners and faith-based organizations like Lawson Chapel Baptist Church access and utilize the benefits of solar energy as an economic development asset. As Pastor Logan stated during the selection meeting held on July 16, 2019, “ this partnership and initiative marks a historic turn for African-American landowners and churches in this area…no longer will opportunity for economic enhancement pass us by or we be left out of the equation……the use of the land for solar energy meets the Christian mission of stewardship and helping our community to realize real growth in a positive way.”

As part of the solar initiative and in conjunction with the 20 megawatt facility in Roxboro, NC., DSM will also develop up to 80 megawatts of solar in Enfield, NC and adjacent sites throughout Halifax County, NC. “We really want the local community to benefit from solar and how it can be utilized to help families and church groups in this area.” Through the solar energy program offered by Dominion Energy with its partnership with Facebook and Amazon, DSM Solar USA is hoping to forge long-term agreements with the stated entities in order to sell the electricity that will be generated by the 100MW (megawatts). “The selling of clean solar power to Dominion, Facebook, and Amazon is huge….they are already committed to solar energy in this area and purchasing from the 100MW we have will just add to their portfolio…it’s a win-win for all parties and the community.”

The Lawson Chapel Baptist Solar Farm is scheduled to be constructed by mid-2020 and the Enfield facility is scheduled to be constructed by early 2021.

About DSM Solar USA, LLC

DSM is one of the first minority-owned solar firms in the Southeast that designed the largest solar farm in the state of Georgia. It has installed over 1000 plus solar installations and pioneered the development of solar zoning and land regulations in Walton County, Georgia. The firm has offices in Washington D.C., Maryland, Georgia, Louisiana, and Barbados. Additional information about DSM Solar USA, LLC @ www.dsusaenergy.com

For Project Information you may email: d2@dsusaenergy.com



