DSM Solar USA- minority solar developer-to serve as owner's representative for 5 megawatt solar project in Kittrell North Carolina

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, USA, August 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Second District AME Church names DSM Solar USA as Owner’s Rep for Solar Projects in Kittrell, North Carolina

May 2019

Since its initial announcement back in July of 2017 during the 2nd District African Methodist Episcopal (2nd District AME) Annual Summer meetings in Hampton Virginia, the development of a 5 megawatt solar farm on the former Kittrell College site in Vance County, North Carolina was informally led by DSM Solar USA representatives and the Economic Readiness Team (ERT) of 2nd District AME. On May 2, 2019, the ERT made it official that it had signed a long-term agreement with DSM Solar USA to serve as “owner’s representatives” for the development of solar projects starting with the Kittrell, North Carolina 80 acre tract.

As owner’s representative, DSM Solar USA will be responsible for all earlier planning, development, and procurement for the 5 megawatt solar farm. The firm will also handle vendor relations and formal procurement processes regarding RFP bids and contract negotiations with Duke Energy for the necessary power purchase agreement(s) in order to sell the electricity generated by the solar farm to Duke. The project cost of the solar facility is estimated to be approximately $4.6 million and is estimated to sell approximately 7.4 million kilowatt hours of electricity annually to Duke Energy for next 25 years.

About 2nd District AME:

African Methodist Episcopal Church has membership in twenty Episcopal Districts in thirty-nine countries on five continents. The work of the Church is administered by twenty-one active bishops, and nine General Officers who manage the departments of the Church. You can find additional information about the Second District AME division @ www.ame2.com



About DSM Solar USA, LLC

DSM is one of the first minority-owned solar firms in the Southeast that designed the largest solar farm in the state of Georgia. It has installed over 1000 plus solar installations and pioneered the development of solar zoning and land regulations in Walton County, Georgia. The firm has offices in Washington D.C., Maryland, Georgia, Louisiana, and Barbados. Additional information about DSM Solar USA, LLC @ www.dsusaenergy.com

For Project Information you may email: d2@dsusaenergy.com







