Pyridoxal 5’-phosphate (Vit B₆) Fluorometric Assay Kit

Estimation of PLP in Orange juice Kinetic curve

Measure Pyridoxal 5’-phosphate (PLP) orVit B₆ concentrations

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pyridoxal 5’-phosphate (PLP), the active form of Vitamin B6 is a cofactor in a variety of metabolic reactions including transamination,decarboxylation, racemization, etc. Vitamin B6 comprises of pyridoxine, pyridoxamine and pyridoxal, which during metabolism is converted to the enzymatically active form namely PLP. Vitamin B6 is necessary for the synthesis of neurotransmitters, hemoglobin in red blood cells, fat metabolism etc. Vitamin B6 deficiency can lead to nervous disorders, peripheral neuropathy, anemia, seizures etc.BioVision’s Pyridoxal 5’-phosphate (Vit B6) Fluorometric Assay Kit provides a quick, specific and easy method for measuring PLP concentrations in a wide variety of samples. In this assay, PLP reacts with a PLP-dependent enzyme thereby converting the substrate into an intermediate, which will further react with a probe to produce a strong fluorometric signal (Ex/Em = 535/587 nm). The kit is simple, easy to use, sensitive and high-throughput adaptable. It can detect as low as 0.2 pmol/well of PLP in biological samples.Figure: Estimation of PLP in Orange juice (5 µl of 100X dilution), Human serum (4 µl) and Rat liver lysate (5 µl of 10X dilution). PLP concentrations were 4.36 ± 0.40 µM in orange juice, 15.98 ± 0.58 nM in human serum and 79.0 ± 4.0 pmol/mg in Rat liver lysate samples. Assays were performed following the kit K2009 protocol.For more information on this Kit, Visit: https://www.biovision.com/pyridoxal-5-phosphate-vit-b-fluorometric-assay-kit.html Visit www.Biovision.com



