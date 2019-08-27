Pyridoxal 5’-phosphate (Vit B₆) Fluorometric Assay Kit
Measure Pyridoxal 5’-phosphate (PLP) orVit B₆ concentrations
BioVision’s Pyridoxal 5’-phosphate (Vit B6) Fluorometric Assay Kit provides a quick, specific and easy method for measuring PLP concentrations in a wide variety of samples. In this assay, PLP reacts with a PLP-dependent enzyme thereby converting the substrate into an intermediate, which will further react with a probe to produce a strong fluorometric signal (Ex/Em = 535/587 nm). The kit is simple, easy to use, sensitive and high-throughput adaptable. It can detect as low as 0.2 pmol/well of PLP in biological samples.
Figure: Estimation of PLP in Orange juice (5 µl of 100X dilution), Human serum (4 µl) and Rat liver lysate (5 µl of 10X dilution). PLP concentrations were 4.36 ± 0.40 µM in orange juice, 15.98 ± 0.58 nM in human serum and 79.0 ± 4.0 pmol/mg in Rat liver lysate samples. Assays were performed following the kit K2009 protocol.
For more information on this Kit, Visit: https://www.biovision.com/pyridoxal-5-phosphate-vit-b-fluorometric-assay-kit.html.
